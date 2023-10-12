Bossip Video

Shaq has officially made his long-awaited return to Reebok after being named President of Basketball, Allen Iverson named Vice-President.

NBA Legend Shaq has been open about his reason for leaving Reebok opting to make cheaper more affordable shoes on his own. His main reason was to help single mothers have a more budget-friendly option over his widely liked official Reebok shoes.

In previous years, he always recalled a confrontation he had in public with a single mother over the prices of his shoes and cited it as one of the reasons why he left Reebok.

Now according to Footwear News, Shaq has made the decision to return to Reebok after decades away. Shaq had pretty good reason to return to the brand, considering that he’s taking on the role of President of Basketball.

“This is not a consulting role. This is not a figurehead announcement where we create a cool title and then he goes away and calls me once a while,” Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky told FN. “He’s committed to how we reenter the basketball community, everything from product to marketing to events. He’s got a sharp point of view on things, but he’s also very collaborative and he’s open minded on how we can reenter.” “It’s all about product, players and the community and having the confidence to do things our own way,” O’Neal said. “We need to capitalize on Reebok’s heritage and product expertise in the sport for today’s youth, but also focus on getting involved in the community from a grassroots level. We’re going to bring in a new generation of players who have strong authenticity and passion, or what I like to refer to as the it factor, who can put their own mark on this brand and make it relevant to a whole new generation.”

Another surprise announcement in Reebok’s efforts to reenter the basketball space comes in the form of Allen Iverson who’s joining Shaq as his Vice President. Iverson is reportedly on a lifetime deal with the brand and will now be working with Shaq to elevate Reebok once again. Reportedly , Iverson’s main focus will be player recruitment, community-based initiatives, and activations.

If you thought Deion Sanders was a recruiting machine just imagine what Iverson will do with Reebok.

“We’re taking two of the most iconic athletes for Reebok, with one signing in ’92 and the other in ’96, and instead of just having them be athletes that we give product to today or consult with us, we’re putting them in real management roles. This is a movement that really hasn’t happened in our industry,” Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky told Footwear News. “We’ve got legacy athletes, 20-plus year relationships, and we’re putting them in positions of management to help us in the boardroom and to catapult the brand.”

Sneakers continue to be a hot commodity in today’s fashion world and Reebok is finally gearing up to make a push for their piece of the pie. When it comes to putting the right people in position, Reebok couldn’t have done a better job than with Shaq and A.I.