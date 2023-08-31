Allen Iverson To Host Viola Brands Philadelphia Pop-Up
Allen Iverson To Host Viola Brands Philadelphia Pop-Up To Celebrate Pennsylvania Launch
Viola Brands is launching in Pennsylvania and of course, Allen Iverson will be a part of the celebration hosting a pop-up in Philly.
Al Harrington’s weed start-up Viola Brands is growing more than ever by launching in even more states. Viola launches aren’t your typical pop-up it feels like a family reunion. Next month the brand will make its long-awaited arrival in the state of Pennsylvania. It’s only right that Allen Iverson be part of the launch since he is a legend in the state and also a Viola partner. If you have a valid Pennsylvania medical marijuana card you join the Labor Day weekend festivities.
Allen Iverson will join Al Harrington on Saturday, September 2nd at RISE Philadelphia for the launch. Viola’s Iverson ’01 strain will exclusively be sold at RISE dispensary locations statewide upon launch. At the event, attendees can expect exclusive merch drops, giveaways, and most importantly a meet and greet with the CEO and Philly legend. Patients will have to arrive early as at the event is only from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
With the launch in Pennsylvania, the brand expands on Harrington’s promise to make an impact “One flower at a time. One community at a time”.
