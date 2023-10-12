Bossip Video

Jeannie Mai has spoken out for the first time since her husband, Jeezy, filed for divorce last month.

The former co-host of The Real took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her first post since the rapper filed paperwork to end their marriage almost a month ago on September 14. While the upload doesn’t reference the split directly, it does explain why Jeannie hasn’t been posting to social media amid the dissolution of her marriage.

Mai posted a picture of a notebook, in which she wrote: “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”

With this post, it seems like we’re not going to be hearing much else from Jeannie any time soon. While her handwritten note is very concise, it speaks to the fact that she wants to handle this divorce privately, not saying anything to her followers about the situation, directly.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jeezy’s Atlanta divorce filing says the pair are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

The pair tied the knot in March 2021, going on to welcome their daughter Monaco in January 2022.

According to reports from TMZ, sources close to the couple revealed that, despite going through a divorce, Jeezy and Jeannie are still living together at their home in Georgia. Still, there’s reportedly very little interaction going on between the two of them, just crossing paths as they come and go without much further conversation.

Another source told PEOPLE that Jeannie is “hurt and devastated” by the musician’s decision to end their marriage, and for her, it’s not over just yet.

“She got married to stay married,” an insider told the publication. “She’s committed to trying to save her marriage.”

Jeezy has yet to speak on splitting from Mai.