After police finally found fugitive former footballer Sergio Brown for the murder of his mother, a viral video shows him fighting cops on a plane and accusing them of “kidnapping.”

Between Brown accusing cops of “kidnapping” him and his disappearance to Mexico after the killing, some suspect he suffers from CTE. Jesus, take the wheel!

Brown played for Notre Dame before signing to the New England Patriots as an undrafted agent in 2010. His seven-season career also included the  Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, according to CNN.

The Mysterious Murder Of Sergio Brown’s 73-Year-Old Mother Myrtle Brown

Authorities conducted a manhunt for Brown since his disappearance after the violent killing of his mother last month. Myrtle Brown’s body was found in a creek behind her home on September 16 in Maywood, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

According to Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 73-year-old’s death was a homicide. They determined she died from “injuries related to an assault.” The day after the gruesome discovery, Brown’s brother Nick asked social media to help the family find him.

“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he pleaded on Instagram.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope.”

With Sergio’s first-degree murder charge, there are more tough times ahead.

See video of Sergio Brown fighting cops on his extradition flight from Mexico after the jump.

Sergio Brown Fights Cops For More Than An Hour On His Extradition Flight From Mexico, Accusing Them Of “Kidnapping”

A viral video clip shows the murder suspect fighting Mexican officials during transport from Mexico City to Tijuana. A passenger named Michelle Williams caught the 90-minute brawl on camera. She told CBS 8 the aircraft was still resting on the tarmac when the commotion began.

“Let me go! This is kidnapping! Cameras, please! Kidnapping!” the defensive back yelled as two officers attempted to seat him. Brown aggressively pushed one law enforcement official and fell into an aisle of seats with the other. Passengers seated adjacent to the altercation fled when they saw the opportunity.

Brown attempted to headbutt an officer holding him from behind but subsequently rammed his head into a wall.

“They’re kidnapping me… I’m from Chicago,” Brown continued to yell. “I should not be going to Tijuana.”

“It was crazy just to hear him start yelling that he was being kidnapped, that these men were kidnapping him. And I’m just thinking, what is going on?” Williams said.

Social media comments wondered why a man charged with first-degree murder was not handcuffed. This was incredibly dangerous for passengers. 
One user tweeted, “Handcuff his [peach emjoi], knock him out and restrict him to the d*mn seat! Why would the Mexican cops treat him like he’s a passenger who paid for his ticket? This man MURDERED his mother & is a d*mn fugitive!”

Sergio Brown Was Seemingly Living His Best Life In Tulum After His Mother’s Body Was Found Outside The Family Home

Sergio Brown went M.I.A. after the discovery of her body and took to his Instagram to announce his mother’s death was fake news.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported the troubled athlete was in Tulum, Mexico, posting a video of Brown partying at a club as if his mom’s murder wasn’t making headline news.

Williams told CBS it took an hour and a half for the two officers to remove Sergio from the aircraft. Despite the chaotic start, they eventually got the athelete to Tijuana. CBS reports, Brown was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing on Tuesday and then taken to the United States.

The NFL alum is being held without bail in a San Diego jail. He has waived his right to an extradition hearing and awaits transport to Illinois to face homicide charges.

This shocking behavior calls for a mental health screening from the jump, considering many former professional football players suffer from CTE. The devestating brain injury can cause sufferers to act erratic and violent.

Let’s see how the NFL and courts handle this.

