After police finally found fugitive former footballer Sergio Brown for the murder of his mother, a viral video shows him fighting cops on a plane and accusing them of “kidnapping.”

Between Brown accusing cops of “kidnapping” him and his disappearance to Mexico after the killing, some suspect he suffers from CTE. Jesus, take the wheel!

Brown played for Notre Dame before signing to the New England Patriots as an undrafted agent in 2010. His seven-season career also included the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, according to CNN.

The Mysterious Murder Of Sergio Brown’s 73-Year-Old Mother Myrtle Brown

Authorities conducted a manhunt for Brown since his disappearance after the violent killing of his mother last month. Myrtle Brown’s body was found in a creek behind her home on September 16 in Maywood, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

According to Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 73-year-old’s death was a homicide. They determined she died from “injuries related to an assault.” The day after the gruesome discovery, Brown’s brother Nick asked social media to help the family find him.

“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he pleaded on Instagram. “It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope.”

With Sergio’s first-degree murder charge, there are more tough times ahead.

See video of Sergio Brown fighting cops on his extradition flight from Mexico after the jump.