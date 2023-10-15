Despite rumors that Tory Lanez is in North Kern State Prison’s “general population,” journalist Meghann Cuniff confirmed he’s still very secure in a new supermax.

The 31-year-old spent his first few weeks alone in the correctional facility and on Friday, Cuniff stated the entertainer was transferred to another facility at the California Correctional Institute with a higher level of security.

Just FYI because people are asking, this isn’t true. Tory Lanez was moved to the California Correctional Institute, a state supermax prison that is not North Kern State Prison. Reports that Lanez was moved to general population at North Kern are false. https://t.co/3Mkv7quHSk — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 13, 2023

“Just FYI because people are asking, this isn’t true,” Cuniff tweeted in response to the @DailyLoud tweeting Tori was in gen pop. “Tory Lanez was moved to the California Correctional Institute, a state supermax prison that is not North Kern State Prison. Reports that Lanez was moved to general population at North Kern are false.”

Cuniff also provided receipts in the form of a screenshot from a representative at the California Correctional Institute verifying the rapper was moved.

California Correctional Institute is in Tehachapi, about 85 miles southeast of Kern. It’s designated as a supermax prison, so “general population” there is not quite the same as general population elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/CRpvtzqJMU — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 13, 2023

“By law, CDCR is limited in the information it can provide. Daystar Peterson is being housed at CCI,” the message read.

In addition the journalist penned in her caption, “California Correctional Institute is in Tehachapi, about 85 miles southeast of Kern.”

She continued,

“It’s designated as a supermax prison, so ‘general population’ there is not quite the same as general population elsewhere.”

The Canadian rapper moved to state prison after custody at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department County Jail. He initially stayed there following his 10-year sentencing for shooting rapstress Megan Thee Stallion.

A jury found him guilty of three felony charges in December 2022. They convicted him for having a concealed and loaded gun in a vehicle, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and discharge of a gun with gross negligence.

