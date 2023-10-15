Bossip Video

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were so committed to their marriage that they opted out of a prenup, and despite their current separation, they have no plans to divorce.

Jada continues to give insight into her relationship with Will after revealing they’ve been living separately for seven years.

The Matrix Resurrections actress had an intimate conversation with Parade on Friday. The interview revealed she and the Fresh Prince chose not to sign a prenuptial agreement before their 1997 wedding because divorce wasn’t an option.

Pinkett Smith said she and Will agreed, “No matter what, we’re going to figure it out and that’s why we don’t need a prenup, because I’m making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out.”

The 52-year-old reportedly has a net worth of $50 million. Meanwhile, Will’s bag is seven times that at $350 million.

The “Set it Off” star revealed she and her long-time love would always remain committed during a “very real moment” they shared where they acknowledged they would face “tough times.”

While juggling two kids and two Hollywood careers, hardships arose, and the pair would separate in 2016, 20 years later.

Jada’s shocking revelation perfectly teased her painfully honest memoir, Worthy, because they seemed like the ultimate power couple. And considering the fact that the “Bad Boys” star slapped a little bit of Brooklyn out of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for joking about Pinkett’s bald head.

The “King Richard” actor infamously yelled from his front-row seat, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.”

Jada revealed during that time she was thinking, “I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Although the two separated years ago, Jada says they have no intentions to divorce.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” the “Nutty Professor Professor” actress stated. “We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Some promises NEED to break — especially for the sake of your or your partner’s sanity.

Will has yet to speak publicly about the true status of his marriage.

The Smiths have faced heavy criticism over the past few years, particularly Jada. However, you can’t deny the couple is the perfect example for working on one’s marriage until it’s beyond repair.

What do you think about couples refusing to sign a prenup as a tactic to keep their marriage intact?