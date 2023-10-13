The bombshells keep on coming as Jada Pinkett Smith continues to detail her estranged marriage to Will Smith and “soulmate friendship” with Tupac Shakur, who proposed to her in prison.

Whether we like it or not, we’re all at the Red Table now as Jada continues to open up about her life. Ahead of her upcoming memoir, Worthy, Jada’s opening up about two of the most important men in her life; her husband and her soulmate. The internet is still in shambles over her seven-year separation from Will, and the scandalous secrets are apparently far from finished.

Will & Jada Hadn’t Been Husband & Wife For Yearssss Before Will Told Chris Rock To “Keep My Wife’s Name Out Your F*cking Mouth!”

After the infamous Oscars slap, Jada was shocked like the rest of the world. We couldn’t believe Will took a break from rehearsing his acceptance speech to fuss and fight with Chris Rock. Jada shared that she was also shocked about Will’s classic post-slap quote: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!”

Lmfaoooo keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!! Jada: “Wife??” https://t.co/Bl6QIqzdHF pic.twitter.com/X1XSxdm9b5 — Hotterthanabisquickbiscuit (@breezywonderr) October 13, 2023

Little did we know, this was the first time in a loooong time that the actor referred to Jada as his wife considering that they’d been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.

The Matrix Resurrections star discussed the moment with Hoda Kotb on an NBC News primetime special.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she explained for the firs titme. “I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith spoke to @hodakotb about feeling "shocked" after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock: "We haven't called each other husband and wife in a long time. I'm like, 'What is going on right now?'" pic.twitter.com/tuqshIZ6OH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 13, 2023

We clearly didn’t know what was going on either, Jada. All hell seemed to break loose after Chris’ tasteless joke about her bald head due to alopecia and when she rolled her eyes in the audience, it was bigger than just mocking her.

“I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia,” she explained.

The last thing she expected to follow was Will calmly marching onstage to regulate in defense of his “wife.”

Despite Will and Jada’s Hollywood love story having plenty of unexpected twists, they still have no plans to legally divorce.

That’s not all Jada recently discussed, however, she also dished on her other great love, Tupac.

