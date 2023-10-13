The bombshells keep on coming as Jada Pinkett Smith continues to detail her estranged marriage to Will Smith and “soulmate friendship” with Tupac Shakur, who proposed to her in prison.
Whether we like it or not, we’re all at the Red Table now as Jada continues to open up about her life. Ahead of her upcoming memoir, Worthy, Jada’s opening up about two of the most important men in her life; her husband and her soulmate. The internet is still in shambles over her seven-year separation from Will, and the scandalous secrets are apparently far from finished.
Will & Jada Hadn’t Been Husband & Wife For Yearssss Before Will Told Chris Rock To “Keep My Wife’s Name Out Your F*cking Mouth!”
After the infamous Oscars slap, Jada was shocked like the rest of the world. We couldn’t believe Will took a break from rehearsing his acceptance speech to fuss and fight with Chris Rock. Jada shared that she was also shocked about Will’s classic post-slap quote: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!”
Little did we know, this was the first time in a loooong time that the actor referred to Jada as his wife considering that they’d been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.
The Matrix Resurrections star discussed the moment with Hoda Kotb on an NBC News primetime special.
“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she explained for the firs titme.
“I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”
We clearly didn’t know what was going on either, Jada. All hell seemed to break loose after Chris’ tasteless joke about her bald head due to alopecia and when she rolled her eyes in the audience, it was bigger than just mocking her.
“I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia,” she explained.
The last thing she expected to follow was Will calmly marching onstage to regulate in defense of his “wife.”
Despite Will and Jada’s Hollywood love story having plenty of unexpected twists, they still have no plans to legally divorce.
That’s not all Jada recently discussed, however, she also dished on her other great love, Tupac.
See what Jada said about sharing past lives with Tupac Shakur and his jailhouse proposal after the flip!
Jada Pinkett Smith Explains “Soulmate Friendship” With Tupac Shakur: “It Was Like God Made Us That Way”
The only relationship that has everyone talking more than Jada’s marriage to Will is her deeply close bond with Tupac. In an interview with Rolling Out, Jada explained that she and Pac had a “soulmate friendship.”
The Hawthorne actress continued to shut down speculation that “soulmates” automatically mean romance. She claims that they shared past lives together but weren’t meant to be more than friends in this one. Alexa, play Erykah Badu’s “Next Lifetime.”
“Our children can be our soulmates. I think there’s this kind of romanticized idea of a soulmate, but there’s all kinds of definitions of soulmates,” she clarified.
“If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together, in various forms.”
When asked if she had regrets about not taking their relationship to the next level, Jada said, “It just wasn’t possible” because that “wasn’t the purpose.”
“There was no chemistry between us!” she said, explaining that they only had “friendship-love chemistry.”
“I wish people could understand the repelling nature… It was like God made us that way! It was like, look, I’m going to put y’all together, right? Y’all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to make it so y’all are not going to be able to get together ’cause that just wasn’t the purpose.”
Maybe romantic love wasn’t in the cards for the destined besties. However, that makes Jada’s other confession about Tupac even more shocking.
Read more about Tupac Shakur asking Jada Pinkett Smith to marry him at Riker’s Island after the flip!
Tupac Shakur Asked “Best Friend” Jada Pinkett Smith To Marry Him While Locked Up In Rikers Prison
After setting the record straight about Jada Pinkett Smith’s friendship with Tupac Shakur, her truth-telling tour shocked social media once again. Rolling Out reports that although the Hollywood veteran had “no chemistry” with BFF Tupac, he proposed to her.
She also doubled down on the proposal mention while chatting with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson of Showtime Basketball’s All The Smoke podcast.
In Worthy, Jada revealed the “All Eyez On Me” rapper popped the question while he was locked up. The memoir quotes an excerpt from a note she received from Tupac during visitation.
“Now as I have slipped from grace and the world has turned against me, a few claim to have love 4 me but once again you show me your love. After deep reflection and spiritual awakening I have come to realize the friend, love and soulmater was there all the time. I have not seen or felt from anywhere or anyone the intensity & loyalty that you have shown me,” he wrote.
The conversation ended with Tupac telling Jada, “I want to commit myself to you. I want to marry you.”
She only ever describes their relationship as best friends, but this isn’t the bestie behavior Saweetie & Doja were talking about. In a clip from an upcoming interview on All The Smoke, Jada described why he asked and why she turned him down.
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that Tupac proposed to her while he was in jail.
Jada and Tupac met at Baltimore School of the Arts as teenagers. They had a tight bond up until Pac’s death.
“When I had to talk about it for the audible version of the book, that was probably one of the more painful parts. Seeing him there, the condition that he was in, and having to leave him there. He was in bad shape. When he asked me to get married, he was at Rikers,” she said.
The rapper was starting to change his life for the better before jail. Jada thinks he proposed to have a lifeline anchoring him through that storm. He wanted a “solidified foundation” with someone to “do time with him.” As his best friend, Jada didn’t need a ring to ride for him.
She also added that the marriage wouldn’t have lasted any longer than his bid.
“I promise you, he would have married me and divorced me as soon as his a** left jail!” she joked.
Whew, if that’s what Jada teased in interviews, what else is in this book? Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy releases Oct. 17.
What do you think about the Oscar’s slap moment and Tupac Shakur’s proposal after Jada Pinkett Smith’s shocking confessions?
