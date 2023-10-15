And the Oscar goes to…

Social media is buzzing over Jamie Foxx‘s brilliant performance as larger-than-life lawyer Willie E. Gary in crowd-pleasing courtroom Drama The Burial now streaming on Prime Video.

In moments that remind you of his generational talent, Foxx delves into the layers of a dynamic figure who could’ve easily been portrayed as a pompous buffoon without any redeeming qualities.

When he isn’t hilarious, he’s deeply committed to his cause while sharing the sweetest Black love with his lovely wife, life partner, and hype woman played by a lavishly styled Amanda Warren.

Inspired by true events, The Burial centers around funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) who enlists big-shot attorney Willie E. Gary (Jamie Foxx) to save his family business.

Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption, racial injustice, the glaring cracks in America’s lucrative Deathcare industry, and the sinister ways big corporations prey on poor members of the Black church to fatten their pockets.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Maggie Betts, The Burial also stars Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, and Pamela Reed with Bill Camp and Alan Ruck in a rousing film that will have you standing and clapping in your living room.

“It’s a great American story,” said Foxx in an interview with PEOPLE, adding, “we actually heard about this project probably 15 years ago. So it tells you how projects can be special. You hear about it 15 years ago, but now, everything lines up. Maggie Betts lines up. [Producer] Datari Turner lines up. Everybody involved lines up, and then here we are embarking upon an incredible story, with an amazing character. It just feels good!”

Have you watched The Burial yet? If not, what are you waiting on? If so, what was your fave moment in the film? Tell us down below and peep some social media buzz over Jamie’s amazing performance on the flip.