Davido recently confirmed welcoming a “beautiful” set of twins with his wife Chioma Rowland one year after the tragic passing of their son.

The double baby blessings come after one of the most devastating times in the couple’s life. Last year, their 3-year-old son, Ifeyani Adeleke, died from drowning in a swimming pool.

BBC News reports that last week Davido excitedly confirmed that Chioma gave birth to twins.

On Saturday, the Nigerian star announced the good news onstage to a crowd at UnitedMasters SelectCon in New York.

He shared that leaning on faith and loved ones helped him through the overwhelming grief.

“A lot of people that those things happen to – you would never want to believe in God ever in your life,” Davido said on Saturday. “But to still have faith, to still be able to do what I love, having a great team around me and just focusing… I’m almost at the finish line and that’s something that I want people to see.”

The “Unavailable” singer also said that the new arrivals mark a full-circle moment for the growing family.

“When my wife and I found out, we were shaking, and it was in the same month my son passed. My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October,” Davido continued.

Chioma, who is a chef and influencer, gave birth to a baby boy and a baby girl.

Despite the heartbreaking loss that Davido said “would break anybody,” he pushed forward. After a six-month break from his career, the Afrobeats star returned with his Timeless album.

It’s unclear when fans will get to see the couple’s adorable new additions to the family, but fans in the U.S. can catch Davido next month.

On Nov. 18, he’s throwing the inaugural A.W.A.Y Fest in Atlanta.

“A.W.A.Y.” stands for “Are We African Yet?” The festival, produced by Live Nation, will take place at the State Farm Arena. Davido’s event is a “one-day opportunity for the world to experience African culture like never before.”

Congratulations to Davido and Chioma Rowland!