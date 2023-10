As Jada Pinkett Smith continues the press run for her memoir, Worthy, she’s revealing even more information about her relationships with both Will Smith and Tupac.

During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Pinkett Smith opened up about how she thinks life would have been if her husband and Tupac had known each other.

“If ‘Pac had survived Vegas, he and Will would’ve ended up being really good friends,” Jada insisted on the podcast. “They would’ve had a lot to offer each other. Funny enough, Will was the only person when I started dating him, ‘Pac never said anything.” She continued, “If I dated anybody else, ‘Pac had something to say. He didn’t think anybody was good enough, which I understand. But when I started dating Will, he didn’t say anything. Which meant to me, in his own way, he approved. He didn’t say anything. Not a word, which made me believe he approved.”

While the actress’ relationship with the late rapper has always been kept somewhat vague, she recently told Fat Joe that they were just friends and never an actual couple, describing their relationship as “friendship-love chemistry.”