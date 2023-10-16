Jada Pinkett Smith is setting the record straight about infidelity rumors, and her protective mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is backing her up. “I’m a little sick of that foolishness!” said Gammy.
As we enter week two of Jada turning the world into one big Red Table Talk, there are still some things she needs to address. Leading up to the release of her memoir, Worthy, the actress has been dropping bombshell secrets like breadcrumbs. Despite the entanglement backlash online, Jada clarified once and for all that she did not cheat on Will.
Nobody:
Literally y’all vs. Jada Pinkett Smith: pic.twitter.com/pNivMTL8Dl
— issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) October 16, 2023
While promoting her book on Talkshoplive, Jada told viewers the Emancipation star wasn’t as eviscerated over the entanglement as he looked.
“I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table. And when you read this book, you will kind of get an understanding of why the Red Table even happened in the first place,” she explained.
“I’m in a place of peace. I’m in a place of happiness. And in all honesty, I love where I am. As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation… in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together.”
Every time Jada reflected on her marriage or even her friendship with “soulmate” Tupac, capes started flying to defend Will’s honor. Stephen A. Smith even begged the Set It Off star to stop the “emasculation” of her estranged husband. However, she claims they’re both in a “beautiful place together.”
“And it just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together. So I just, I’m happy. Yeah, that’s where I am. In this chapter of my life, I am finally happy,” Jada said.
So you didn't read Will's memoir, but you do have issues with Jada's book that isn't even out yet? pic.twitter.com/B5o3Gf1k6s
— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) October 16, 2023
Everyone seems to have amnesia about Will already telling his side of the story first in his memoir Will. It’s not just Jada’s word against his or internet rumors. Gammy also entered the chat, fed up with the infidelity rumors.
Check out Jada Pinkett-Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, weighing in on the cheating allegations after the flip.
Adrienne Banfield-Norris Doubles Down On Denial That Jada Pinkett Smith Cheated: “BOTH Parties Are Living Their Lives”
Red Table Talk fans know Gammy doesn’t play and after several years of backlash about Jada Pinkett Smith cheating, her mom is shutting it down.
Adrienne Banfield-Norris recently made it clear that the Worthy author didn’t cheat on Will Smith.
The couple was on the same page about everything after the separation, and both were living their best lives, said Gammy.
“I do want to start out as your mama to clarify some things because I’m tired of all the vitriol being thrown your way. I’m sick of it. When you guys decided to separate, that was a decision that both of you made. You’re both separated,” she said.
“You did not cheat on Will! You’re both… both parties are living their lives. BOTH!” she emphasized, in Jada’s defense. “It’s not just you and I need to make that clear. I’m a little sick of that foolishness!”
@kitarose_
We ride together, we die together…bad marriage for life 🤞🏽❤️ #kitasaidit
Well, tell ’em how you feel, Gammy! She got spicy with the internet instigators running with their own narratives about the power couple. The 69-year-old added that she still has nothing but love for her son-in-law.
“I love Will to death. You know he’s my guy. We are family!” she continued, explaining that she doesn’t mind Will moving on either.
Lol you people who are emotionally attached to these celebrities love life really need to get some help. Y’all attacking Jada saying she’s embarrassing #WillSmith and here he is helping his wife promote her book. Evidently he knows what’s in that book and approved it…. pic.twitter.com/26QAlc26dM
— Jacqueline McBride👸🏾🤎👸🏾 (@McJacqueline2) October 14, 2023
Adrienne explained why they worked so hard to maintain the picture-perfect perception of the marriage for the public.
“People had this vision in their mind and this idea in their minds, of who you were, as a couple, the family and all of that, and you guys just tried to live up to it,” she reflected.
Jada agreed that they felt the pressure to salvage the marriage by any means.
“Well, we thought that’s what we were supposed to do until we got mature and got our a**es in some therapy. Then we realized, you know, that that’s just not a realistic thing to do. There’s so much love, you know, between us,” she continued.
Watch the full Talkshoplive video below:
Although the couple found an unconventional way to make it work separately, they still have no plans to divorce.
Do you think Jada Pinkett Smith’s entanglement was cheating after the news that she and Will Smith were separated?
