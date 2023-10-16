Jada Pinkett Smith is setting the record straight about infidelity rumors, and her protective mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is backing her up. “I’m a little sick of that foolishness!” said Gammy.

As we enter week two of Jada turning the world into one big Red Table Talk, there are still some things she needs to address. Leading up to the release of her memoir, Worthy, the actress has been dropping bombshell secrets like breadcrumbs. Despite the entanglement backlash online, Jada clarified once and for all that she did not cheat on Will.

Literally y'all vs. Jada Pinkett Smith:

While promoting her book on Talkshoplive, Jada told viewers the Emancipation star wasn’t as eviscerated over the entanglement as he looked.

“I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table. And when you read this book, you will kind of get an understanding of why the Red Table even happened in the first place,” she explained. “I’m in a place of peace. I’m in a place of happiness. And in all honesty, I love where I am. As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation… in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together.”

Every time Jada reflected on her marriage or even her friendship with “soulmate” Tupac, capes started flying to defend Will’s honor. Stephen A. Smith even begged the Set It Off star to stop the “emasculation” of her estranged husband. However, she claims they’re both in a “beautiful place together.”

“And it just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together. So I just, I’m happy. Yeah, that’s where I am. In this chapter of my life, I am finally happy,” Jada said.

So you didn't read Will's memoir, but you do have issues with Jada's book that isn't even out yet?

Everyone seems to have amnesia about Will already telling his side of the story first in his memoir Will. It’s not just Jada’s word against his or internet rumors. Gammy also entered the chat, fed up with the infidelity rumors.

