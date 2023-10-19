Bossip Video

A Meagan Good, Breanna Hogan, and Dijon Talton executive-produced series is back for a second season and in an exclusive clip we see Misha hoping to impress BOSSIP with her performance.

After an explosive debut about the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience, À La Carte season two on ALLBLK explores who Misha (Shani Marq, Top Five), Reign (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), and Shyra (Jenna Nolen, Animal Kingdom) are as friends to each other without the friend that brought them all together.

Their homegirl Mahogany is noticeably absent and her absence will serve as a catalyst for comedy and drama within this new friend dynamic. “In your mid-20s, relationships of convenience are fickle, and in L.A. especially, they are not easy to sustain,” reads an official press release. “The mistakes they make will bring them closer in some ways and push them further apart in others.”

These three friends will continue their independent and collective journey of discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error. Series leads Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play) and Jenna Nolen (Animal Kingdom) welcome newcomer Shani Marq (Top Five) who will assume the role of ‘Misha,’ while Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Chi), Juan Gil (The Cypher) and Xavier Avila (Breaking) return as series regulars. Not only that but the cast expands this season with social media star India Love (College Hill: Celeb Edition) and musician Alex Jacke. Joining the cast as recurring characters are Romeo Miller (Growing Up Hip Hop), Tami Roman (Truth Be Told/The Ms. Pat Show), Aspen Kennedy (Kingdom Business), Terayle Hill (Step Up: High Water), Leon Fleisher (Remember), and Tammy Rivera (Waka & Tammy) comes to spice up the season in an episode.

À La Carte On ALLBLK Season 2 Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Maureen DeVoe (Tami Roman) giving Misha (Shani Marq) a pep talk before a big performance. Her friends are there to support her and so is her boo Nicole (Kandi Burruss).

Misha’s nervous but her boss Maureen is pumped because she invited members of the Black press, including BOSSIP.

“We’ve invited some of my paparazzi from some of my faves,” says DeVoe. “BOSSIP, ShadeRoom, BallerAlert—I think I even saw TMZ. Listen, a positive writeup from them could do wonders for your career!”

Do you think we’ll be impressed by Misha’s show?

Take an exclusive look below.

À La Carte season 2 is now streaming on ALLBLK.

Will YOU be watching???