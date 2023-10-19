Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is opening up about some of the challenges she’s faced while navigating how to be the best “boy mom” she can be.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the reality star takes her 7-year-old son, Saint West, on the “trip of a lifetime” to London to attend some soccer matches and meet a few of his favorite players. While this sounds like an absolute dream to most footy fans, Saint ends up throwing a fit and deeming it “the worst day of my life” after his mom forgets his Arsenal jersey at home.

“It’s really hard for me to be really strict and discipline a lot,” Kim explained during the episode. “My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it. But it can’t happen like that.”

Kardashian–who shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West–went on to reveal that she hired a “manny” to ensure her sons had a male influence in the house.

“I do think my household and even my family it’s very female-dominated,” the SKIMS founder explained. “I recently hired a ‘manny.’ I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking him up and taking him to sports and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Luckily, despite, Kim’s hesitance to break the news to her ex-husband, he ended up getting along well with the “manny.” While the “manny” was dropping off the kids, Kanye ended up introducinng himself and even playing a game of two-on-two basketball with him and Saint.

Kardashian went on to say that Kanye “has been so nice to him,” before sharing Ye’s advice to the “manny.”

“[The ‘manny’] handed [Saint] the ball really easily, or something, and he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want,'” Kim said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god, OK. That’s great!'”

In addition to Saint, Kim and Kanye also share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.

On a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim also said that her sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, had stepped up to be there for her eldest amid her divorce.

“When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up,” she said, praising the NBA player. “He started showing up to the games. He picked Saint up, takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff with me and my ex. I just never forgot that. I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t think they can grow and evolve.”

