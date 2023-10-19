Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is opening up about some of the challenges she’s faced while navigating how to be the best “boy mom” she can be.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the reality star takes her 7-year-old son, Saint West, on the “trip of a lifetime” to London to attend some soccer matches and meet a few of his favorite players. While this sounds like an absolute dream to most footy fans, Saint ends up throwing a fit and deeming it “the worst day of my life” after his mom forgets his Arsenal jersey at home.