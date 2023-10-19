Bossip Video

Leaked text messages from Kanye West show him calling out Elon Musk for being silent on Kim Kardashian keeping his kids from him.

Reportedly Kanye West is set to make his return to the spotlight and music in a collaborative effort with TY Dolla $ via a massive event overseas. Usually, when West returns he uses his massive Twitter account to put the world on notice and now according to XXL, he seems ready to do the same but not before clearing the air with Elon Musk.

Rapper Ian Connor took to Instagram to show texts between Kanye and Elon that he says he was asked to share.

“When are we going to speak,” Ye asks minus any sort of greeting. “You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change.”

In Kanye’s texts, he denies being bipolar and instead says he has signs of autism as a result of his car accident. He also blasts the mogul for not publicly shaming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“I’m not bipolar. I have signs of autism from my car accident.” West continued in his series of texts. “You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

Even with Ye’s absence, it seems his co-parenting relationship with Kim Kardashian is still in a rough place but his X account issues have run their course as Elon reinstated his account earlier this summer.

Elon Musk has yet to respond to Ye’s message on X.