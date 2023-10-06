Bossip Video

Tristan Thompson is under fire, once again, for supposedly picking and choosing which children he pays attention to.

The Cleveland Cavaliers baller is being called out by his ex Jordan Craig’s sister, Kai Craig, for allegedly neglecting his eldest son, Prince. This comes after Thompson’s almost-sister-in-law Kim Kardashian talked about how great of a father he was on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

According to Kai, Tristan not only “ignores” his 6-year-old son, but also stopped paying child support long ago. Her comments echo those of fans who believe that the NBA player completely ignores his son, Theo, whom he welcomed with Maralee Nichols while still with Khloé Kardashian.

Kai took to Instagram on Thursday to post a lengthy statement describing the double standard Thompson seems to have for his kids.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy. I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai began in her statement. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

While singing his praises on her reality show, Kim also mentioned that the NBA star stepped up for her kids while she was going through tough times in her divorce, saying that Thompson showed up for their games and would take her son, Saint, out to eat after.

Kai referenced that in her post, talking about how hurtful it is that Tristan is able to show up for kids who aren’t even his while still neglecting his own.

“The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable,” Kai continued in her post. “@KimKardashian I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

Kai went on to accuse Tristan of not paying child support for Prince, despite reports from The Sun that he was ordered to pay his ex $40,000 a month.

“To set the record straight, the child support rumors are INACCURATE! Tristian has not paid that child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince’s school tuition,” Kai alleged. “He hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now.”

These accusations come after Tristan admitted to being afraid that his kids might be embarrassed by his public antics.

Thompson also talked about unlearning some of the behaviors that come with being a professional athlete, crediting his kids for helping him want to make the change.