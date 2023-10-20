Bossip Video

For your homecoming sipping pleasure, Maker’s Mark has announced two new private selection offerings created by Morehouse and Spelman alumni.

In honor of the homecoming season, Maker’s Mark has announced two brand new bottle offerings honoring Spelman and Morehouse College under its bespoke barrel program which allows fans and customers the ability to add flare to a spirit they already love.

Maker’s Mark says it prides itself on celebrating those who make their mark on the world so it’s only right to honor Spelman and Morehouse alumni who are doing so.

According to a press release, the bottles will be appropriately named “Undaunted 1881” for Spelman and “1867 The House Standard” for Morehouse. Both have a Cask Strength of 108.6.

The “Undaunted 1881” was crafted by veteran Hollywood producer and Spelman College alumna D’Angela Proctor, a former attorney turned c-suite media executive who recently made her directorial debut with Lifetime’s Keyshia Cole biopic and is the owner of Undaunted Content, a film, television, and branded content production company and consulting firm.

Proctor’s “Undaunted 1881” is described as smooth with hints of vanilla and caramel mixed with cinnamon and nutmeg and celebrates “the elegance and resilience of her Spelman sisters.”

“1867 The House Standard” created by Morehouse alumni draws strongly from flavors reminiscent of a flavorful cigar.

Both bottles hit shelves on October 27 with an MSRP of $74.99.

Maker’s Mark will host a bottle signing at My Friends Bottle Shop in Atlanta on the same day as the release, you can RSVP for the bottle signing here.