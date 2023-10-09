Bossip Video
For alumni of historically Black colleges, it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year…

Morehouse Band

HBCU Homecoming SZN is officially in full swing and we’re ready to celebrate our prestigious HBCUS while fellowshiping with friends and cheering on our fave football teams.

As fall continues, HBCU pride will be at an all-time high as people flock to their alma maters for homecoming games.

Up until mid-November, hugs and handshakes will be given on HBCU campuses, parties, and tailgating will transpire, the bands will be booming and Black excellence will reach a fever pitch.

With that in mind, BOSSIP’s back with another guide to help you get the most out of this homecoming SZN.

North Carolina A&T

Check it out for your viewing pleasure below!

 

2023 HBCU HOMECOMING SCHEDULE

 

Per the usual, HBCU Gameday’s got the goods on all the HBCU homecoming dates and we hope Alabama A&M, Elizabeth City State, and Texas Southern had a great time kicking off the szn!

 

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

ALABAMA A&M vs. Tuskegee

ELIZABETH CITY STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith

TEXAS SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (CA)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

ALABAMA STATE vs. Bethune-Cookman

 

 

BLUEFIELD STATE vs. Lincoln (Pa.)

BOWIE STATE vs. Virginia State

EDWARD WATERS vs. Lane

LINCOLN (MO) vs. Northwestern State

SHAW vs. Johnson C. Smith

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

ALBANY STATE vs. Allen

BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. Texas Southern

CENTRAL STATE vs. Savannah State

GRAMBLING STATE vs. Alabama A&M

JACKSON STATE vs. Alabama State

JOHNSON C. SMITH vs. Saint Augustine’s

LINCOLN (PA) vs. Elizabeth City State

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (Ca.)

TENNESSEE STATE vs. Norfolk State

TUSKEGEE vs. Edward Waters

VIRGINIA STATE vs. Bluefield State

VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY LYNCHBURG vs. Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

 

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF vs. Alcorn State

BENEDICT vs. Kentucky State

CLARK ATLANTA vs. Central State

DELAWARE STATE vs. South Carolina State

FAYETTEVILLE STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith

FLORIDA MEMORIAL vs. Webber International

FORT VALLEY STATE vs. Morehouse

HOWARD vs. Norfolk State

LANE vs. Virginia-Lynchburg

LANGSTON vs. Arlington Baptist College

LIVINGSTONE vs. Shaw

MILES vs. Allen

SAVANNAH STATE vs. Tuskegee

VIRGINIA UNION vs. Lincoln (Pa.)

WINSTON-SALEM STATE vs. Saint Augustine’s

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

ALLEN vs. Edward Waters

FLORIDA A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

HAMPTON vs. North Carolina A&T

MOREHOUSE vs. Kentucky State

NORFOLK STATE vs. Morgan State

 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

NORTH CAROLINA A&T vs. Towson

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL vs. Norfolk State

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE vs. Howard

 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

FISK UNIVERSITY

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

DILLARD UNIVERSITY

 

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

VOORHEES UNIVERSITY

CLINTON COLLEGE

 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

Where Are The HBCU Homecoming Parties?

What’s a homecoming without a turn-up? HBCUs nationwide are hosting concerts and parties for alumni.

 

See some of our picks below!

The Pirates at Hampton University always know how to turn up, and this year’s homecoming will be no different for Homecoming By The Sea. The events include an R&B party hosted by Terrence J and the annual Forever Young party after Saturday’s big game.

 

Not only that, but Hamptonians will enjoy a homecoming concert featuring Lola Brooke, Mariah The Scientist, and Nardo Wick.

 

Speaking of homecoming concerts, shout out to the Aggies of North Carolina A&T!

This year’s GHOE ak.a. “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth”, takes place later than usual on Saturday, November 4.

 

This year’s homecoming concert will feature Summer Walker, and Lil Durk with Flo Milli, Coco Jones, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Attention, Howard alumni! Apparently whatever happens at homecoming, stays at homecoming; that’s the message that the MoveMakers are sharing.

They’re hosting parties at The Park at 14th the Thursday before Saturday’s big homecoming game.

Other Howard homecoming events include a homecoming kickback and farewell brunch by Events By Pres.

 

The Tigers at Tuskegee University will have an alumni kickoff party in Atlanta on Thursday, October 12 before they “ball and parlay” in Alabama to watch their team take on Edwaters College.

Young alumni can enjoy a party on campus at Tuskegee University’s Tompkins Hall Ballroom.

 

As for the Morehouse and Spelman Tigers, the 10th annual “Prelude” to Spelhouse Homecoming will take place October 26 and be sponsored by A$AP Rocky’s Mercer and Prince whiskey.

Following that, the always buzzy “Olive Branch” alumni party will take place Friday, October 27 at The Bank.

 

Keeping it lively with the homecoming concerts is FAMU.

The Rattlers will hear sounds from Nardo Wick, Mariah The Scientist, Toosi, and Rob 49 for their concert…

 

while Jackson State’s homecoming will feature Mariah The Scientist, Toosii, Rob49, and Big Boogie.

 

Meanwhile, the Jaguars at Southern University will have a concert featuring Latto and Coco Jones…

and Latto will also take her talents to Clark Atlanta.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Need To Get Homecoming Fly? Check Out This HBCU Gear

What better way to show your school spirit than with HBCU paraphernalia? These brands specialize in clothes to set off your homecoming outfits in person and on the gram.

 

HBCU CULTURE SHOP

HBCU Culture Shop, the brand founded by FAMU grad Danielle Riley that’s also available at Target, always has the fly homecoming gear. This year the brand is also having special pop-ups at homecomings across the country.

A HIGHER STANDARD: Next Level Collegiate Apparel

Founded by a Hampton University grad, A Higher Standard: Next Level Collegiate Apparel invites HBCU grads to “elevate their standards” with signature tailgate tumblers, hats, jackets, and sweatshirts in a variety of unique designs.

DOPE REBELLION

If your HBCU is dope, show it off with Dope Rebellion.

BLACK AND SCHOLARED

Black And Scholared, the brand known for having a 7-piece Capsule Collection with FootLocker centered around exemplifying excellence, offers the option to customize your homecoming gear by school, graduation year, and colors.

LEGACY HISTORY PRIDE

Lauded for its unique designs, Legacy History Pride features fly letterman jackets, sweatshirts, and cardigans. The brand also recently released a Nickelodeon collaboration featuring cartoon characters on their HBCU gear.

 

COLLEGIATE LUXE

Collegiate Luxe has head-turning sweatshirts, hoodies, and jackets for your HBCU homecoming needs.

HBCU PRIDE NATION

Founded by Travis Jackson, HBCU Pride Nation continues to keep HBCU alumni fly for homecoming. This year the brand is offering a special Aggie Pride for North Carolina A&T’s homecoming.

 

HBCU THREADS

 

HBCU Threads’ custom designs will have you stand out on campus. The brand also offers custom designs for Greek letter organization.

 

 

MiHora Kustoms

Looking for some fly, customized homecoming gear? MiHora Kustoms offers specialty items made from tapestry that will surely turn heads.

 

 

