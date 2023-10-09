For alumni of historically Black colleges, it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year…
HBCU Homecoming SZN is officially in full swing and we’re ready to celebrate our prestigious HBCUS while fellowshiping with friends and cheering on our fave football teams.
As fall continues, HBCU pride will be at an all-time high as people flock to their alma maters for homecoming games.
Up until mid-November, hugs and handshakes will be given on HBCU campuses, parties, and tailgating will transpire, the bands will be booming and Black excellence will reach a fever pitch.
With that in mind, BOSSIP’s back with another guide to help you get the most out of this homecoming SZN.
Check it out for your viewing pleasure below!
2023 HBCU HOMECOMING SCHEDULE
Per the usual, HBCU Gameday’s got the goods on all the HBCU homecoming dates and we hope Alabama A&M, Elizabeth City State, and Texas Southern had a great time kicking off the szn!
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
ALABAMA A&M vs. Tuskegee
ELIZABETH CITY STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith
TEXAS SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (CA)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
ALABAMA STATE vs. Bethune-Cookman
BLUEFIELD STATE vs. Lincoln (Pa.)
BOWIE STATE vs. Virginia State
EDWARD WATERS vs. Lane
LINCOLN (MO) vs. Northwestern State
SHAW vs. Johnson C. Smith
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
ALBANY STATE vs. Allen
BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. Texas Southern
CENTRAL STATE vs. Savannah State
GRAMBLING STATE vs. Alabama A&M
JACKSON STATE vs. Alabama State
JOHNSON C. SMITH vs. Saint Augustine’s
LINCOLN (PA) vs. Elizabeth City State
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (Ca.)
TENNESSEE STATE vs. Norfolk State
TUSKEGEE vs. Edward Waters
VIRGINIA STATE vs. Bluefield State
VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY LYNCHBURG vs. Fort Lauderdale
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF vs. Alcorn State
BENEDICT vs. Kentucky State
CLARK ATLANTA vs. Central State
DELAWARE STATE vs. South Carolina State
FAYETTEVILLE STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith
FLORIDA MEMORIAL vs. Webber International
FORT VALLEY STATE vs. Morehouse
HOWARD vs. Norfolk State
LANE vs. Virginia-Lynchburg
LANGSTON vs. Arlington Baptist College
LIVINGSTONE vs. Shaw
MILES vs. Allen
SAVANNAH STATE vs. Tuskegee
VIRGINIA UNION vs. Lincoln (Pa.)
WINSTON-SALEM STATE vs. Saint Augustine’s
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
ALLEN vs. Edward Waters
FLORIDA A&M vs. Prairie View A&M
HAMPTON vs. North Carolina A&T
MOREHOUSE vs. Kentucky State
NORFOLK STATE vs. Morgan State
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4
NORTH CAROLINA A&T vs. Towson
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL vs. Norfolk State
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE vs. Howard
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4
FISK UNIVERSITY
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11
DILLARD UNIVERSITY
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12
VOORHEES UNIVERSITY
CLINTON COLLEGE
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
Where Are The HBCU Homecoming Parties?
What’s a homecoming without a turn-up? HBCUs nationwide are hosting concerts and parties for alumni.
See some of our picks below!
The Pirates at Hampton University always know how to turn up, and this year’s homecoming will be no different for Homecoming By The Sea. The events include an R&B party hosted by Terrence J and the annual Forever Young party after Saturday’s big game.
Not only that, but Hamptonians will enjoy a homecoming concert featuring Lola Brooke, Mariah The Scientist, and Nardo Wick.
Speaking of homecoming concerts, shout out to the Aggies of North Carolina A&T!
This year’s GHOE ak.a. “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth”, takes place later than usual on Saturday, November 4.
This year’s homecoming concert will feature Summer Walker, and Lil Durk with Flo Milli, Coco Jones, and Rylo Rodriguez.
#NCAT Y’all have been waiting and we will always show out with the 2023 homecoming line up! Lil Durk, Summer Walker, FloMilli, Coco Jones and Rylo Rodriguez! Tickets on sale NOW via ticket return. Spooky Season has begun! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/94ZuDVgjdh
— Student Activities (@NCAT_OSA) September 7, 2023
Attention, Howard alumni! Apparently whatever happens at homecoming, stays at homecoming; that’s the message that the MoveMakers are sharing.
They’re hosting parties at The Park at 14th the Thursday before Saturday’s big homecoming game.
Other Howard homecoming events include a homecoming kickback and farewell brunch by Events By Pres.
The Tigers at Tuskegee University will have an alumni kickoff party in Atlanta on Thursday, October 12 before they “ball and parlay” in Alabama to watch their team take on Edwaters College.
Young alumni can enjoy a party on campus at Tuskegee University’s Tompkins Hall Ballroom.
As for the Morehouse and Spelman Tigers, the 10th annual “Prelude” to Spelhouse Homecoming will take place October 26 and be sponsored by A$AP Rocky’s Mercer and Prince whiskey.
Following that, the always buzzy “Olive Branch” alumni party will take place Friday, October 27 at The Bank.
Keeping it lively with the homecoming concerts is FAMU.
The Rattlers will hear sounds from Nardo Wick, Mariah The Scientist, Toosi, and Rob 49 for their concert…
while Jackson State’s homecoming will feature Mariah The Scientist, Toosii, Rob49, and Big Boogie.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars at Southern University will have a concert featuring Latto and Coco Jones…
It's that time of year again! We're so excited to welcome our Jags back for Homecoming 2023! 💙 💛 There's a week of events from Oct. 8-14! You can find a full list of events here: https://t.co/RGQFhvhoXD. We promise this a HC you don't want to miss! 🐆 #WeAreSouthern #HBCU pic.twitter.com/mvOvo2AgJ9
— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) September 28, 2023
and Latto will also take her talents to Clark Atlanta.
Need To Get Homecoming Fly? Check Out This HBCU Gear
What better way to show your school spirit than with HBCU paraphernalia? These brands specialize in clothes to set off your homecoming outfits in person and on the gram.
HBCU CULTURE SHOP
HBCU Culture Shop, the brand founded by FAMU grad Danielle Riley that’s also available at Target, always has the fly homecoming gear. This year the brand is also having special pop-ups at homecomings across the country.
A HIGHER STANDARD: Next Level Collegiate Apparel
Founded by a Hampton University grad, A Higher Standard: Next Level Collegiate Apparel invites HBCU grads to “elevate their standards” with signature tailgate tumblers, hats, jackets, and sweatshirts in a variety of unique designs.
DOPE REBELLION
If your HBCU is dope, show it off with Dope Rebellion.
BLACK AND SCHOLARED
Black And Scholared, the brand known for having a 7-piece Capsule Collection with FootLocker centered around exemplifying excellence, offers the option to customize your homecoming gear by school, graduation year, and colors.
LEGACY HISTORY PRIDE
Lauded for its unique designs, Legacy History Pride features fly letterman jackets, sweatshirts, and cardigans. The brand also recently released a Nickelodeon collaboration featuring cartoon characters on their HBCU gear.
COLLEGIATE LUXE
Collegiate Luxe has head-turning sweatshirts, hoodies, and jackets for your HBCU homecoming needs.
HBCU PRIDE NATION
Founded by Travis Jackson, HBCU Pride Nation continues to keep HBCU alumni fly for homecoming. This year the brand is offering a special Aggie Pride for North Carolina A&T’s homecoming.
HBCU THREADS
HBCU Threads’ custom designs will have you stand out on campus. The brand also offers custom designs for Greek letter organization.
Looking for some fly, customized homecoming gear? MiHora Kustoms offers specialty items made from tapestry that will surely turn heads.
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Travis-Free Glow: Kayla Nicole's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram
-
Nia Long Calls Out Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress By Name While Blasting Boston Celtics For Exposing 2022 Cheating Scandal
-
Meagan The 'Missus?' Here's Why Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Sparked Speculation They Got Huckleberry Hitched
-
Hall Of Horny: Rick Fox Seemingly Shoots Half-Court Shot At Brittany Renner After She Revealed Her Body Count, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
When The Mac & Cheese Touches The Yams: Ashanti & Mýa Remind Everyone That They’re 40-FINE In Viral Photo
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Here’s What Happened When Jodie Turner-Smith Filed For Divorce From Joshua Jackson
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.