Jeezy is breaking his silence on his sudden split from Jeannie Mai.

The rapper, 46, has released a statement detailing his decision to end his marriage to the 44-year-old host.

This marks the first time he’s publicly acknowledged filing for divorce since he did so on Sept. 14, 2023, in Atlanta after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” wrote Jeezy in a statement sent to BOSSIP. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

He continued and referenced his daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins whom he welcomed with Jeannie in January 2022.

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.” —JAY “JEEZY” JENKINS

Just last week, Jeannie Mai broke her silence on their split and told Sherri Shepherd that she had given “God [her] pain.”

“I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts … take care of me,” she added before saying that she’s taking things “day by day.”





Prior to that, she told her Instagram followers on Oct. 12; Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”

In Jeezy’s divorce docs, he stated that his union with Jeannie was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

What do YOU think about Jeezy breaking his silence about his Jeannie Mai divorce?