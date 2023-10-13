Bossip Video

Shortly after breaking her silence following Jeezy’s divorce filing, Jeannie Mai is giving us some insight into how she’s navigating life amid the split.

The former co-host of The Real just kicked off a press run for her new CBS game show with Damon Wayans Jr., Raid the Cage. The pair have been making their rounds this week to promote the new show, and for Jeannie, that means addressing the elephant in the room.

Back in September, her husband of almost two years filed for divorce, calling their marriage “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” A source told PEOPLE last month that the 44-year-old was “hurt and devastated” by the rapper’s decision to end their marriage, but in her new interviews, Mai credits their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, for getting her through such a tough time.

“I’m taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off things,” Mai told ET this week. “I’m just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I’m passionate about. When you’re surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life.”

In another appearance, on Thursday’s episode of Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Jeannie called the toddler her “North Star” while explaining how being a mother has changed how she navigates tough situations.

“Monaco? That is my North Star. And I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her,” she explained on Sherri. “Because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say what would I advise you? If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything. So I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”

The TV host first broke her silence on Wednesday when she posted an Instagram photo of a notebook with the words: “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”

Now, it looks like Jeannie is ready to get back into the swing of things.