Cher’s relationship is still going strong after a year, but Alexander “AE” Edwards reportedly isn’t because the 77-year-old’s sexual appetite is “wearing him out.”

Major age gaps like the 40 years between Cher and AE always raise questions about compatibility. The curious couple shares a love of music, but sources say Cher’s non-stop stamina strained that bond, too. Radar Online reports that although Edwards is less than half her age, he just can’t keep up with the insatiable icon.

Edwards is supposed to be producing an upcoming music project with his geriatric girlfriend. Insiders claim Amber Rose’s ex is “frustrated” with back-to-back bedroom sessions keeping him from studio sessions. Apparently, his senior citizen sweetheart can go more “Hrs & Hrs” than Muni Long.

“AE is frustrated and doesn’t know what to do. Every time he wants to get something done in the studio, she’s craving — and demanding — more,” a source said. “It’s gotten to be a lot for him and, frankly, a burden for the relationship.”

The couple first got together in November 2022. The “Believe” singer reportedly pushed pause in May, worrying that her boo was only in it for clout and coins. Like Denzel, the Sonny & Cher star made sure she was leaving with something!

Cher Spins The Block With Alexander “AE” Edwards

Despite their differences, Cher proudly praised her partner’s power-packing peen. She even claimed they had the best sex of her life. After a few months apart, she followed her heart back to sugar mama smashing AE.

“Cher had become convinced AE was just using her for her status and her millions. But she’s decided to follow her heart and give it a second chance. Since then, they’ve been inseparable,” the source continued. “But she’s decided to follow her heart and give it a second chance. Since then, they’ve been inseparable.”

Someone else in Cher’s circle revealed that “she’s wearing him out — and that’s saying something considering their age difference!”

That’s also an impressive claim after the cougar’s high-energy roster previously included stars like Tom Cruise. She reportedly feels like nursing home hunching with the 37-year-old helped her “Turn Back Time.”

“Cher says AE’s return has shaved 40 years off her age,” a source said of the singer. “She’s telling people her health is better than it’s been in years — and that’s translating into her high libido. Let’s just hope it doesn’t drive AE away in the end,” the source added.

If love (or lust) is Cher’s fountain of youth, the perplexing pair will bring a new meaning to the phrase “ride or die.” Either way, she’s busy living her best life as long as AE stays by her side.

Do you think Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards will go the distance after rekindling their romance?