In #BOSSIPSounds news, a signee to Ne-Yo’s Compound Entertainment imprint is sizzling skivvies with his latest musical offering.

Zae France recently lit up an exclusive ATL media mixer and introduced fresh faces to his project, Rhythm N’ Backwoods Szn II.

Released in August, the project is the sequel to France’s 2019 release and the 14-track offering includes tracks like “ThisVibeAintForEverybody” and “Take It All”, the latter of which he released a recent visualizer for.

In it, we see the L.A.-based artist smoking and enjoying the company of a lovely young lady while singing about hotel suites and “messy sheets.”

“This is not a job for me, I love making music,” said France about his career per Bleu Mag. “Any song you hear me put out, I’m in Love with it and I stand on it. Everything you get from me is from my perspective and what I want R&B to sound like. If you rock with it I love it and if not “This vibe ain’t for everybody.”

France is also performing at several HBCU homecomings including Clark Atlanta University and Spelhouse.

“I never been to a HBCU Homecoming before … see y’all soon,” he captioned a recent post showcasing his homecoming tour dates.

What do YOU think about Zae France?