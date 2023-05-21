Twitter is gonna Twitter
There’s never a dull moment on Twitter where a viral video of Mary J. Blige briefly interacting with UK rapper Skepta at the Met Gala sparked speculation over whether the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul was ready to risk it all or just being friendly at the star-studded affair.
In the now-viral video clip, Blige can be seen speaking with the thirsted over rapper in a seemingly innocent moment that stirred up hilarious chaos across social media.
Auntie Mary was ready to RISK IT ALL pic.twitter.com/4ngBWnmMzH
— Wednesday (@JeffChangx) May 14, 2023
While some think Mary was just being polite, others were convinced that the 52-year-old legend wanted a piece of the UK rapper, 40, who was famously boo’d up with Adele.
Girl same…Skepta had Adele acting unusual in them Bantu knots 🥹 https://t.co/PgvhmRouQT
— Chris (@CherChezLaChris) May 16, 2023
Either way, the clip went viral while Mary was outside for her second annual Strength of a Woman Festival that took over Atlanta with star-powered events, activations, and hot ticket concerts featuring Jodeci, Jeezy, Ciara, Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Summer Walker, and more
Presented by Mary J. Blige and Pepsi in partnership with Live Nation Urban, the buzzy shows wowed sold out crowds with powerhouse performances and an epic #HipHop50 celebration.
On opening night, Mary and friends (including Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, and Jadakiss) ran through decades of chart-topping singles, timeless classics, and smash hits.
DJ Drama‘s set featured surprise performances from Atlanta natives T.I., Young Dro, Lloyd, Bobby Valentino, K Camp, Travis Porter, and Dem Franchize Boyz.
Power: Book II co-stars Mary and Method Man performed their hit collab “All I Need” that solidified Mary’s status as Queen of Hip Hop Soul “All I Need.”
Other surprises included Mary taking the stage with Missy Elliott, Ciara, Rah Digga, and newcomer Lola Brooke who wrapped up an incredible night of music.
The next night was all about R&B with performances from Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Muni Long, Lucky Daye, and Lauryn Hill who closed out the night with performances of “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Killing Me Softly” that had the crowd on their feet.
Do you think Mary was eye-sexing Skepta? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her quick lil mingle with Skepta on the flip.
Man. If that were me I would’ve **** ** ******* ****** *** **** and ******** all over his **** and ********* his *** like ***** https://t.co/83ktH0JWfM
— AB (@sssniperhead) May 15, 2023
Girl same…Skepta had Adele acting unusual in them Bantu knots 🥹 https://t.co/PgvhmRouQT
— Chris (@CherChezLaChris) May 16, 2023
She read him up and down in seconds. ( emotionally unavailable, community dick, phyne, damn what a waste ). I don't see what she was risking since both of them are likely single, he's 40 years old, so they are age appropriate but she more woman than what's he use to. https://t.co/PKZSz770dn
— ⭐️3 ⭐️3⭐️3 ~ Modell (@DarkChocCandyBr) May 20, 2023
“ Lets get it Perculating , Ovulating.. ” 😭 https://t.co/FvlPeU7vs5
— Яɪᴄᴏᴛʜᴇᴊᴀᴡɴ 😏😈🤫 (@RicoTV27) May 16, 2023
he a better man than me, I'd put Auntie through the mattress https://t.co/vhQdP7VBXb
— Hlovo (@hlovo_) May 16, 2023
Risk what ? All she did was show him the respect he gave her shut yall horny asses up https://t.co/z0QJkmpEX3
— Markisha Marie (@ByMMarie) May 15, 2023
She’s just giving eye contact while talking to him lol but I know y’all not used to that https://t.co/ieghKbGFbW
— Zájia Áni Nadal 🇵🇷🏳️🌈 (@ZajiaNadal) May 16, 2023
-
