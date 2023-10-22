Bossip Video

Rihanna hasn’t risen to billionaire status and become the world’s richest female musician for no reason, and the Fenty founder is Rih-portedly heading back pon de road.

U.K.’s Mirror reports that the mom of two and her team are busy at work as they prepare and plan for a huge comeback tour for the 2024/2025 calendar year after striking a deal worth £32million in partnership with Live Nation.

Not only that but according to an insider, Queen RiRi already has two albums sitting in the vault ready to be released.

The source told The Mirror;

“Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation. The deal was created to facilitate a world tour and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family. She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back.”

This is extremely exciting news for Rihanna’s Navy, as her last album was released seven years ago in 2016!

Sis might not have been putting out music but she has been busy working on business ventures, producing multi-million dollar companies, and growing her loving family. She and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky are parents to baby boy RZA and welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August of this year.

The last time Rihanna hit the stage was during her February Super Bowl halftime show where she revealed that she was expecting baby no. 2.

We have high hopes for the once-in-a-lifetime tour because we know that anything Rihanna touches is gold. The proof is in the pudding as it was revealed that remakes of Rihanna’s $2,900 Super Bowl jumpsuit were released by Loewe and sold out within 24 hours.

“The cargo jumpsuit and trousers feature a range of utility details drawing upon flight gear and the halftime show’s dynamic scenography,” the company said in its social media post.

PEOPLE reports that some of its features include removable D-ring straps at the knees, an elasticated belt and zipped jet pockets at the front. The jumpsuit is described as having a “relaxed fit” with straight-legged pants and is of “regular length.”

Rihanna is an icon, trendsetter, boss babe, super mom and so much more. If you’re ready to see Rih, you better save up your coins because Rihanna could be RIH-turning soon!

Will you grab tickets to see Rihanna? Are you excited for her upcoming albums? Let us know your thoughts below!