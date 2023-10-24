As the Kardashians continue to praise Tristan Thompson’s name on their reality show, another woman in his life is trying to bring the baller’s reputation back to reality.
The mother of Thompson‘s first child, Jordan Craig, is seeking to garnish his NBA paychecks after claiming that he owes her over $200,000 in child support, according to reports from Daily Mail.
Craig, who is the mother of Tristan’s 6-year-old son Prince, accused the Cleveland Cavaliers player of being behind on his monthly payments in court documents filed last month. Back in August, Daily Mail revealed that Thompson had been paying his ex $40,000 a month since April 2019, when the parents reached a child support settlement.
In September 2023, however, Craig submitted a declaration to a Los Angeles court revealing that Thompson has only been making “either partial payments or missing child support payments altogether” since November 2022, reports the Daily Mail.
Tristan only sent half the required payment amount in November, the full amount the following month and nothing in January. Earlier this year, from the months of February to July, he made six payments of $14,500, with his largest payment being $29,000 in August.
Now, Jordan is asking the court to withhold the baller’s NBA income in an effort to receive the money she’s owed. Unfortunately for Thompson, he rejoined the Cavaliers this year for a lot less than he was making when the child support order was first made–going from $17.7 million to a reported $2.7 million annual contract.
Despite his pay cut, Craig is demanding an order to withhold his earnings in the amount of $80,000 a month.
“It is my belief that Tristan signed a ‘veteran’s minimum’ contract with the Cavaliers that pays him $2.7 million per year,” her declaration states per the Daily Mail’s report. “The $80,000 request is certainly less than half of his monthly salary.”
This news comes after Craig’s sister, Kai Cyre, publicly shamed Thompson earlier this month for abandoning his oldest child after Kim Kardashian praised his parenting on The Kardashians.
On Oct. 5, she took to Instagram to slam Tristan for what she described as a lack of time, attention and financial commitment from Thompson.
“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy I haven’t for over seven years, but this is just too much,” Cyre wrote at the time. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others, but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew, Prince.”
