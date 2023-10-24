Bossip Video

As the Kardashians continue to praise Tristan Thompson’s name on their reality show, another woman in his life is trying to bring the baller’s reputation back to reality.

The mother of Thompson‘s first child, Jordan Craig, is seeking to garnish his NBA paychecks after claiming that he owes her over $200,000 in child support, according to reports from .

Craig, who is the mother of Tristan’s 6-year-old son Prince, accused the Cleveland Cavaliers player of being behind on his monthly payments in court documents filed last month. Back in August, Daily Mail revealed that Thompson had been paying his ex $40,000 a month since April 2019, when the parents reached a child support settlement.

In September 2023, however, Craig submitted a declaration to a Los Angeles court revealing that Thompson has only been making “either partial payments or missing child support payments altogether” since November 2022, reports the Daily Mail.

Tristan only sent half the required payment amount in November, the full amount the following month and nothing in January. Earlier this year, from the months of February to July, he made six payments of $14,500, with his largest payment being $29,000 in August.