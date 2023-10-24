Bossip Video

The Navy got some great news earlier this week…only to be followed by reports that shut it all down.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, reports that Rihanna signed a multi-year contract with Live Nation made their way online, predicting two new albums and a tour to begin in 2024. Unfortunately for fans, follow-up reporting from Billboard insists that the promise of Rih’s musical comeback are “bogus.”

London-based publication Daily Mirror reported that the billionaire entrepreneur was planning a world tour through 2024 and 2025 as part of a $39 million deal with Live Nation. The very next day, ET ran a similar story saying Rihanna was “planning a world tour for 2024/2025 after striking a deal with Live Nation.”

But, despite the overwhelmingly positive public reaction to these reports, “a high-level source who would be involved in such the talks” said the $39 million figure sounds made up, going on to note that “no tour has been confirmed for Rihanna,” according to Billboard.