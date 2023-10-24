The Navy got some great news earlier this week…only to be followed by reports that shut it all down.
On Sunday, Oct. 22, reports that Rihanna signed a multi-year contract with Live Nation made their way online, predicting two new albums and a tour to begin in 2024. Unfortunately for fans, follow-up reporting from Billboard insists that the promise of Rih’s musical comeback are “bogus.”
London-based publication Daily Mirror reported that the billionaire entrepreneur was planning a world tour through 2024 and 2025 as part of a $39 million deal with Live Nation. The very next day, ET ran a similar story saying Rihanna was “planning a world tour for 2024/2025 after striking a deal with Live Nation.”
But, despite the overwhelmingly positive public reaction to these reports, “a high-level source who would be involved in such the talks” said the $39 million figure sounds made up, going on to note that “no tour has been confirmed for Rihanna,” according to Billboard.
While a global tour from one of the biggest artists in the industry is an opportunity a promoter like Live Nation would jump at, the source says the Fenty founder hasn’t yet committed to any touring projects for 2024. Plus, Live Nation has not placed any holds on venues for a potential tour.
As explained by the music publication, when a promoter begins booking a tour for an artist, one of the first things they do is to call different venues on the tour route and ask venue bookers to reserve various dates on their calendars. If Rihanna and Live Nation were to sign a deal, it would likely take several months to actually plan out a potential tour route.
Though the dreams of an upcoming tour and new music from Rihanna being crushed are upsetting, she has a lot of reasons not to worry about music any time soon. In addition to being a billionaire and not needing the money, she gave birth to her second child Riot Rose, in August. She and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are also parents to 1-year-old RZA.
