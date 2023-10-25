Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from some new Keke on the TV!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the new episode of WE tv’s newest reality series Keke Wyatt’s World which airs on Thursdays on WE tv.

In this week’s brand new episode, Keke’s mom has a sitdown with Drae to express some concerns she’s having about Keke. Check out the clip below:





Drae has really been getting the brunt of all of Keke’s frustrations.

Here’s what else to expect from Thursday’s new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World:

In “It’s My Show & I’ll Cry If I Want To,” Keke and Drae have an explosive fight. Kissie reunites with an old manager, who might not be trustworthy. The family visits baby Ke’Zyah in the hospital, and Keke meets with the head of her record label to talk about recording her new album.

It definitely seems like the work is continuing to pour in for Keke even as she struggles to manage stress and pressure in her personal life. What do you think it will take for Keke to find balance?

The new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World airs Thursday, October 26 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?