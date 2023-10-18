Bossip Video

All we can say is poor Andrae — and if you’ve been watching Keke Wyatt’s World, you know EXACTLY why!

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!In the clip below, we get to see MORE of the constant juggling that Keke, her husband and her manager/BFF Andrae have to do. In this case — it’s rehearsal, even though Keke’s throat is glitching! Watch the clip below to see what we mean:





This is all bad. Keke’s throat is her instrument! Here’s hoping some good throat coat tea does the trick.

Here’s what else to expect from Thursday’s all-new episode:

In “Work-Life Balance,” Keke and Drae hash things out and get back to work. Keke rehearses for a big show, but runs into trouble. At home, Kemar feels bullied by his own family, and paramedics arrive to take Ke’Zyah back to the hospital after he stops breathing.

We’re staying prayed up for Keke and her family because Having a sick child is such a difficult thing to maneuver.

The brand new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World airs Thurday, October 19th at 9pm EST/ 8pm CST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?