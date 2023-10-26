Bossip Video

Kai Cenat is upping the live stream game by announcing a 24/7 stream from behind bars with several special guests.

Twitch and live-streaming have gone mainstream in recent years and right now there is no more prominent face of the genre than Kai Cenat. Previously Kai hosted a 24-hour livestream with Offset that produced several viral moments.

During their stream, the two reportedly garnered over 10.5 Million views.

Reportedly, Kai is ready to step it once again and has announced a 24/7 jail livestream according to Dexerto. In an Instagram live with Nicki Minaj he panicked fans when he said he would be going to jail for a week but it was apparently all for promo.

Following his chat with the rapper, her dropped a trailer titled “7 Days In” featuring familiar faces such as Druski, Offset, NLE Choppa and Chrisean Rock. Based on the trailer, Kai Cenat and his famous friends will be in jail for seven days, on camera 24/7 while behind bars.

On his InstaStory, Cenat shared more details.

“7 Days In, no phone or communication to the outside public,” wrote the streamer. “Cameras monitor every move throughout the day. Eat, sleep, shower, etc. on stream.

He also teased that he would eat prison meals alongside other inmates and added that there would be multiple special guests.

The stream is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m. EST.