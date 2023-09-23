Chrisean Rock responds after she was dragged for not properly strapping her baby into a carrier and admits she will change her son’s name to Blueface after “forgiving him.”

Not much Chrisean Rock does nowadays induces shock, but after social media goers saw a video of the 23-year-old shopping in Wal-Mart as her baby’s neck wobbled in the wind, the people became enraged.

In the viral video, the new mom balances a dog, 2 full shopping carts and an infant — an overwhelming scenario for anyone. The “Vibe” singer says, “Instead of that lady recording me, she could have helped me.”

Christian says she attempted to contact her baby’s father for help, but he ignored her calls.

The singer said, “I’m calling my baby daddy. Is he helping? No.”

Maybe this is why Blue wasn’t critical of Chrisean’s “carrier crisis” but says his baby mama has to step up even when he’s not present.

In addition, the entertainer shared that she is undeniably obsessed with being a boy mom but overwhelmed nonetheless.

“I mean, this mommy sh*t is cool, man but your mind is racing 36/8, hours a day. Then transitioning to being everything in my…I don’t know. It’s overwhelming,” she admitted.

“I love my baby. He’s a good baby,” she added.

She concluded her selfie video by stating, “Everybody makes mistakes. Period.”

Rap superstar Cardi B. reminded Chrisean of the importance of making time for yourself as a new mom via TMZ.

“Whenever you start to feel like emotional. That means you might not think it’s postpartum but it’s postpartum. So when that happens, go outside, take a breather…” “When you’re a new mom, the new schedule overwhelms you. So just do something that calms you down that’s peaceful.”

Although Chrisean says she couldn’t connect with Blueface, something changed between the “toxic exes.”

See what Chrisean said about renaming her son after Blueface after the jump!