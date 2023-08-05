Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s “huge giveaway” went from doing good in the hood to clout-chasing chaos, ending with two charges for inciting a riot and 65 arrests.

Kai seemingly had good intentions when he decided to surprise fans with a huge giveaway in the streets of NYC. What started as an exciting experience soon turned into chaos and confusion. Ultimately, the Twitch star landed in NYPD custody.

The fun began at Union Square Park on Friday. Twitch streamers Kai and Fanum put out the word that they were giving away goodies like PS5 consoles, computers, microphones, keyboards and gift cards. Instead of the festivities starting around 4 PM as scheduled, the craziness broke out around 3:30 PM.

More video of the riot in New York #kaicenat #iam205 pic.twitter.com/pUqiy16zlu — I AM 205 ENTERTAINMENT (@BAMAKING2055) August 5, 2023

According to NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, thousands of people were at Union Square.

“Soon the park and the surrounding streets were overrun with people, obstructing vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” he said. “We went from 300 kids to a couple of thousands of kids in minutes.”

The chaos triggered the NYPD to activate a “Level 4” response, its highest level of disaster response.

Kai Cenat and Fanum Leaving the Chaos 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/9DSJZSUzgh — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) August 4, 2023

“Individuals in the park began to commit acts of violence towards the police and the public. You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools from the construction. Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police, they were throwing them towards each other.” chief Jeffrey Maddrey said at the second briefing.

Kai Cenat and Fanum caused a riot in NYC's Union Square after promising to distribute free PS5s, PCs, gift cards, etc. Hundreds of youngsters gathered, leading to fights. The NYPD was on scene to disperse the crowd and warned of mass transit disruptions and traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/qZhbM2MpOE — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 4, 2023

