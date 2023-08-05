Bossip Video
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s “huge giveaway” went from doing good in the hood to clout-chasing chaos, ending with two charges for inciting a riot and 65 arrests.

Kai seemingly had good intentions when he decided to surprise fans with a huge giveaway in the streets of NYC. What started as an exciting experience soon turned into chaos and confusion. Ultimately, the Twitch star landed in NYPD custody.

The fun began at Union Square Park on Friday. Twitch streamers Kai and Fanum put out the word that they were giving away goodies like PS5 consoles, computers, microphones, keyboards and gift cards. Instead of the festivities starting around 4 PM as scheduled, the craziness broke out around 3:30 PM.

According to NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, thousands of people were at Union Square.

“Soon the park and the surrounding streets were overrun with people, obstructing vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” he said.

“We went from 300 kids to a couple of thousands of kids in minutes.”

The chaos triggered the NYPD to activate a “Level 4” response, its highest level of disaster response.

“Individuals in the park began to commit acts of violence towards the police and the public. You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools from the construction. Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police, they were throwing them towards each other.” chief Jeffrey Maddrey said at the second briefing.

Eventually, the social media influencer Kai and other people in the crowd were taken into custody.

Attendees took to Instagram and Twitter to share POVs of being inside the madness. One user exclaimed that it felt like war.

One clip showed Kai Cent helping out an injured fan in the crowd who also struggled with his breathing.

Panicked parents searched for their kids in the chaos, but Maddrey said he wished more parents had come to help break up the disorderly crowds.

In the end, police arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles, Maddrey said at a Friday night news conference. He noted that he saw young people injured in the crowd as well as police officers.

Cenat faces two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, among other charges, the chief said.

Influencers need to communicate with law enforcement before an event so they can set up barriers and bring extra officers, Maddrey said.

It remains unclear whether this was a stunt on Kai’s behalf or if he really did have true intentions of giving away the free prizes. Just goes to show that these influencers really do have some type of influence on the younger generation.

Do you think these chargers are fair? Should more parents have been concerned and involved? Let us know your thoughts below.

