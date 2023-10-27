Bossip Video

Anthony Edwards has dropped the latest ad for his signature Adidas sneaker, the AE1’s featuring Atlanta lingo and tributes.

Adidas is still dealing with the aftermath of cutting ties with Kanye West but the future is bright for the brand because of stars like Anthony Edwards joining the ranks. The Minnesota Timberwolves Shootguard recently unveiled his first signature sneaker to much excitement.

This season will be the first time he plays in his signature Adidas sneaker setting it up for a massive release and the Atlanta native has released his first ad for the sneaker in the most ATL way possible.

According to SI, in the spot, Edwards picks up the signature shoes of other players and simply says “Nah.”

He also includes various lingo you hear all over Atlanta like “crazy man” throughout the Adidas ad.

As the ad ends, the NBA player decides the other sneakers just don’t cut it because “No one touching the AE 1s.”

Earlier this summer he debuted the sneakers in Atlanta and gifted his Grandfather the very first pair. He also hosted an event for the unveiling catering to the youth and had hometown hero Lil Baby perform. Anthony Edwards’ signature sneaker is slated to be released later this year.

You can watch the spot below.