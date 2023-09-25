Bossip Video
adidas Basketball Anthony Edwards 'AE 1' Launch Event

Anthony Edwards – Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Adidas took over Atlanta this weekend and unveiled his first signature sneaker, the AE1.

After the fallout from the departure of Kanye West from Adidas, the brand is moving on and focusing on its current roster of celebrity endorsers which includes Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards.

adidas Basketball Anthony Edwards 'AE 1' Launch Event

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Edwards’ new sneaker the AE1 has been revealed in three different colorways.

According to Hypebeast, the sneaker is set to release this December and will retail for $120. The shoes feature a flexible knit upper, split tongue, and, of course, BOOST cushioning.

To celebrate the launch, Edwards and Adidas went back to his hometown of Atlanta for a celebration and hand-delivered his first shoe to his grandfather whom Sneaker News said he cited as the biggest inspiration in his life.

Adidas also held an AE5 Basketball Camp that brought out all young aspiring basketball players to train with Edwards.

You can head over to the next page to check out scenes from the emotional day.

Considering that Anthony Edwards was celebrating his shoe release in Atlanta, it was only right for the star to get his personal friend/ neighborhood hero Lil Baby to perform.

Lil Baby rocked the crowd while sporting Adidas head-to-toe including the new AE1s. The kids reportedly had a blast putting their skills on display while a few lucky people received an advanced pair of the upcoming sneakers.

Anthony Edwards day was also officially declared by the city.

You can see all the fun from the day below.

