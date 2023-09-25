Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Adidas took over Atlanta this weekend and unveiled his first signature sneaker, the AE1.

After the fallout from the departure of Kanye West from Adidas, the brand is moving on and focusing on its current roster of celebrity endorsers which includes Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards.

Edwards’ new sneaker the AE1 has been revealed in three different colorways.

According to Hypebeast, the sneaker is set to release this December and will retail for $120. The shoes feature a flexible knit upper, split tongue, and, of course, BOOST cushioning.

To celebrate the launch, Edwards and Adidas went back to his hometown of Atlanta for a celebration and hand-delivered his first shoe to his grandfather whom Sneaker News said he cited as the biggest inspiration in his life.

Adidas also held an AE5 Basketball Camp that brought out all young aspiring basketball players to train with Edwards.

Yall know what it is with THIS family. This is for the the city…this is for The Young Fella…This is for US. THIS…IS…AE🖐🏾. Y'all gonna have to deal with us…we're comfortable!#AE🖐🏾ish pic.twitter.com/ulSE44Orqh — Anthony Edwards Five 3SSB (@AE5Basketball) September 24, 2023

the AE1 is here. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/KJHBn674nP — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 23, 2023

