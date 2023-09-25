Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Adidas took over Atlanta this weekend and unveiled his first signature sneaker, the AE1.
After the fallout from the departure of Kanye West from Adidas, the brand is moving on and focusing on its current roster of celebrity endorsers which includes Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards.
Edwards’ new sneaker the AE1 has been revealed in three different colorways.
According to Hypebeast, the sneaker is set to release this December and will retail for $120. The shoes feature a flexible knit upper, split tongue, and, of course, BOOST cushioning.
To celebrate the launch, Edwards and Adidas went back to his hometown of Atlanta for a celebration and hand-delivered his first shoe to his grandfather whom Sneaker News said he cited as the biggest inspiration in his life.
Adidas also held an AE5 Basketball Camp that brought out all young aspiring basketball players to train with Edwards.
Yall know what it is with THIS family. This is for the the city…this is for The Young Fella…This is for US. THIS…IS…AE🖐🏾. Y'all gonna have to deal with us…we're comfortable!#AE🖐🏾ish pic.twitter.com/ulSE44Orqh
— Anthony Edwards Five 3SSB (@AE5Basketball) September 24, 2023
the AE1 is here. 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/KJHBn674nP
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 23, 2023
You can head over to the next page to check out scenes from the emotional day.
Considering that Anthony Edwards was celebrating his shoe release in Atlanta, it was only right for the star to get his personal friend/ neighborhood hero Lil Baby to perform.
Lil Baby rocked the crowd while sporting Adidas head-to-toe including the new AE1s. The kids reportedly had a blast putting their skills on display while a few lucky people received an advanced pair of the upcoming sneakers.
Anthony Edwards day was also officially declared by the city.
Atlanta has officially proclaimed August 5th as Anthony Edwards Day 👏 pic.twitter.com/HF2Fw3xnF1
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2023
You can see all the fun from the day below.
Continue Slideshow
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Way Too Gone: Messiest Reactions To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
It's A Wrap: Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Wants Joint Custody Of Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
-
Bongos, Barbie Bops & A Bedrock Bone: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From 2023 MTV VMAs
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.