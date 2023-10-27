No matter how you plan on spending Halloween we’ve got the perfect drink guide to celebrate the occasion no matter your taste.
It’s officially the back half of the year with Halloween approaching and before we know it 2024 will be here. Before things fly past us let’s slow down and enjoy Halloween with some delicious cocktails. No matter what kind of drinker you are or will have around there is something for everyone.
Remember, Halloween is during the week and you likely have to work the next day so drink responsibly.
BOSSIP’s Ultimate 2023 Halloween Drink Guide
Belvedere Floral Vodka Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz Belvedere Organic Vodka
1 oz Rose Wine
1 oz Soda Water
1 oz Tonic Water
Dash Grapefruit Liqueur
Small Pinch Salt
Method: Build all ingredients in a wine glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and a sprig of thyme.
Harvest Moon Martini
Ingredients:
2 parts Gray Whale Gin
0.5 part Oloroso sherry
0.5 part Blanc vermouth
Method: Stir all ingredients well over ice and strain into coupe. Garnish with olive and lemon twist.
Nolet’s Silver Apple Crisp Punch
Punch Ingredients:
26 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
13 oz. Apple Juice or Cider
6.5 oz. Lime Juice
6.5 oz. Honey
2 Fresh Limes
Apples (Green & Red)
Cinnamon Sticks, Thyme and Citrus for Garnish
Single Cocktail Ingredients:
2.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
1.5 oz. Apple Juice
1/2 oz. Lime Juice
1/2 oz. Honey
Limes, Apples, Cinnamon Sticks, Thyme, and/or Citrus for Garnish.
Method: Mix all ingredients in an infusion jar (or punch bowl) and stir thoroughly to dissolve honey. Slice limes into wheels and add to mixture. Serve over ice, garnished with lime, apple slices or matchsticks, cinnamon sticks, and/or thyme.
Mezcal Union “Lemonade Mojito”
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno
3 oz Club Soda
1.5 oz Simple Syrup
1 oz Lemon Juice
1 Slice of Lime
1 Slice of Cucumber
2 Sprigs of Mint
Method: Mix ingredients together and pour over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with lime and cucumber slice and 2 sprigs of mint. Enjoy!
Grand Marnier Beetle Juice
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Espolon Blanco tequila
0.75 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
0.75 oz Orange Juice
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Beet Syrup
Method: Add all ingredients to tin and shake with ice. Strain into a double old fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange half moon.
Heidi Klum’S BLACK MAGIC-RITA WITH PATRÓN EL ALTO
Ingredients:
2 oz PATRÓN EL ALTO
1 oz blackberry syrup
1 oz fresh lime juice
2 drops of Scrappy’s Fire Water Tincture
Black lava salt
Method:In a shaker combine PATRÓN EL ALTO, blackberry syrup, lime juice, and ice and shake. Strain and pour over ice in a rocks glass with a black salt rim. Top with two drops of fire water tincture and a sugar spider web garnish.
Blackberry Syrup:
In a small saucepan, mix one cup of sugar, one cup of water with five large blackberries. Simmer and let the sugar melt. Once the blackberries are soft, muddle them with the back of a spoon. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and let cool.
Sugar Spider Web Garnish:
Combine 1 ¼ cups of sugar, ¼ cup of light corn syrup, and ¼ cup of water with muddled blackberries in a small saucepan. Start on low heat and periodically whisk to increase temperature. Using a candy thermometer, bring the mixture to 300 degrees. Place the saucepan in an ice bath and bring it down to 275 degrees. Using a fork, spin your cobweb design by drizzling the mixture over parchment in your desired shape.
PUMPKIN PIE MARGARITA
Ingredients
2 OZ MEZCAL CAMPANTE
1 OZ COINTREAU
0.25 OZ LIME JUICE
2 TBSP PUMPKIN PUREE
1 TSP PUMPKIN PIE SPICE
1 TBSP HONEY
AND A CINNAMON STICK
Method: ADD ALL INGREDIENTS TO A SHAKER. ADD ICE AND SHAKE. STRAIN OVER ICE INTO GLASS. GARNISH WITH APPLE SLICES AND A CINNAMON STICK.
Bacardi “The Zombie”
Ingredients
:
1 Oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum
¾ Oz BACARDÍ Black Rum
½ Oz Triple Sec
1 Oz Orange Juice
½ Oz Lime Juice
½ Oz Simple Syrup
¼ Oz Grenadine
Method: Pour ingredients into shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice and stir. Garnish with a cherry and orange slice.
Apple Endzone Elixir
Ingredients:
2 parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
4 parts Apple Cider
½ part Honey
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, using a bar spoon twice to collect the honey. Shake until chilled and fine strain into a Highball glass with ice. Garnish with an apple slice.
Mingle is fastest growing brand of non-alcoholic spirit on the market and perfect for friends who do not drink. Remember some people have work in the morning. Just pour and enjoy.
Vibrante Negroni Sbagliato
Ingredients:
1 oz. Martini & Rossi Vibrante
1oz. Martini & Rossi Rosso
1 oz. Martini & Rossi DOC Prosecco
Method: Combine the Vibrante and Rosso in a rocks glass with ice. Stir and top with Prosecco. Garnish with an orange slice and enjoy!
Hibiscus Sour
Ingredients:
2oz IslandJon Vodka
1oz Hibiscus syrup
2oz Fresh Sour
1 Serving Egg White
Method: Combine, pour and Garnish with dry Hibiscus Leaves.
Dracula’s Dramble
Ingredients:
2 ½ oz Dewar’s 12 year old
1 â…“ oz Lemon Juice
â…” oz sugar syrup
½ oz Crème de Mûre
Method: Add all ingredients (without crème de mure) to glass. Fill with crushed ice, stir and swizzle. Top with more crushed ice, then drizzle crème de mure on top.
Krak-O-Lantern
Ingredients:
1 part Kraken® Black Spiced Rum
1/2 part Brown Sugar Syrup
1/4 part Allspice Dram
1 tbsp. Pumpkin Butter or Canned Pumpkin Pie Filling
Top with Hot Water
Method: Combine ingredients in a glass coffee mug. Top with hot water. Stir until pumpkin butter is incorporated. Garnish with grated cinnamon.
Hornitos Cafecito
Ingredients:
I part Hornitos Cristalino
1 part Licor 43
2 parts Espresso or Strong Black Coffee
Method: Pour Hornitos and Licor 43 in a cocktail glass over ice and top with coffee.
Garnish with orange peel or grated cinnamon.
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State: A Gallery Of Buzzy Baddies Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Meeting Man For Hook-Up But Denies Forcing Him Into Threesome Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
SkeeYee Maternity: Sexyy Red Announces Pregnancy With SZA Assist After 'Rich Baby Daddy' Debut
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly Reveals The Tragic Passing Of His Sister ---'In A Matter Of A Year I Lost 3 People'
-
Tenn Out Of Tenn: A Gallery Of Tennessee State Stunners Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.