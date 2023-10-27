Bossip Video

No matter how you plan on spending Halloween we’ve got the perfect drink guide to celebrate the occasion no matter your taste.

It’s officially the back half of the year with Halloween approaching and before we know it 2024 will be here. Before things fly past us let’s slow down and enjoy Halloween with some delicious cocktails. No matter what kind of drinker you are or will have around there is something for everyone.

Remember, Halloween is during the week and you likely have to work the next day so drink responsibly.

BOSSIP’s Ultimate 2023 Halloween Drink Guide

Belvedere Floral Vodka Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Organic Vodka

1 oz Rose Wine

1 oz Soda Water

1 oz Tonic Water

Dash Grapefruit Liqueur

Small Pinch Salt

Method: Build all ingredients in a wine glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and a sprig of thyme.

Harvest Moon Martini

Ingredients:

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

0.5 part Oloroso sherry

0.5 part Blanc vermouth

Method: Stir all ingredients well over ice and strain into coupe. Garnish with olive and lemon twist.

Nolet’s Silver Apple Crisp Punch

Punch Ingredients:

26 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

13 oz. Apple Juice or Cider

6.5 oz. Lime Juice

6.5 oz. Honey

2 Fresh Limes

Apples (Green & Red)

Cinnamon Sticks, Thyme and Citrus for Garnish

Single Cocktail Ingredients:

2.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1.5 oz. Apple Juice

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

1/2 oz. Honey

Limes, Apples, Cinnamon Sticks, Thyme, and/or Citrus for Garnish.

Method: Mix all ingredients in an infusion jar (or punch bowl) and stir thoroughly to dissolve honey. Slice limes into wheels and add to mixture. Serve over ice, garnished with lime, apple slices or matchsticks, cinnamon sticks, and/or thyme.

Mezcal Union “Lemonade Mojito”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

3 oz Club Soda

1.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Lemon Juice

1 Slice of Lime

1 Slice of Cucumber

2 Sprigs of Mint

Method: Mix ingredients together and pour over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with lime and cucumber slice and 2 sprigs of mint. Enjoy!

Grand Marnier Beetle Juice

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Espolon Blanco tequila

0.75 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

0.75 oz Orange Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Beet Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to tin and shake with ice. Strain into a double old fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange half moon.

Heidi Klum’S BLACK MAGIC-RITA WITH PATRÓN EL ALTO

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN EL ALTO

1 oz blackberry syrup

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 drops of Scrappy’s Fire Water Tincture

Black lava salt

Method:In a shaker combine PATRÓN EL ALTO, blackberry syrup, lime juice, and ice and shake. Strain and pour over ice in a rocks glass with a black salt rim. Top with two drops of fire water tincture and a sugar spider web garnish.

Blackberry Syrup:

In a small saucepan, mix one cup of sugar, one cup of water with five large blackberries. Simmer and let the sugar melt. Once the blackberries are soft, muddle them with the back of a spoon. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and let cool.

Sugar Spider Web Garnish:

Combine 1 ¼ cups of sugar, ¼ cup of light corn syrup, and ¼ cup of water with muddled blackberries in a small saucepan. Start on low heat and periodically whisk to increase temperature. Using a candy thermometer, bring the mixture to 300 degrees. Place the saucepan in an ice bath and bring it down to 275 degrees. Using a fork, spin your cobweb design by drizzling the mixture over parchment in your desired shape.

PUMPKIN PIE MARGARITA

Ingredients

2 OZ MEZCAL CAMPANTE

1 OZ COINTREAU

0.25 OZ LIME JUICE

2 TBSP PUMPKIN PUREE

1 TSP PUMPKIN PIE SPICE

1 TBSP HONEY

AND A CINNAMON STICK

Method: ADD ALL INGREDIENTS TO A SHAKER. ADD ICE AND SHAKE. STRAIN OVER ICE INTO GLASS. GARNISH WITH APPLE SLICES AND A CINNAMON STICK.

Bacardi “The Zombie”

Ingredients

:

1 Oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

¾ Oz BACARDÍ Black Rum

½ Oz Triple Sec

1 Oz Orange Juice

½ Oz Lime Juice

½ Oz Simple Syrup

¼ Oz Grenadine

Method: Pour ingredients into shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice and stir. Garnish with a cherry and orange slice.

Apple Endzone Elixir

Ingredients:

2 parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 parts Apple Cider

½ part Honey

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, using a bar spoon twice to collect the honey. Shake until chilled and fine strain into a Highball glass with ice. Garnish with an apple slice.

Mingle Canned Cocktails

Mingle is fastest growing brand of non-alcoholic spirit on the market and perfect for friends who do not drink. Remember some people have work in the morning. Just pour and enjoy.

Vibrante Negroni Sbagliato

Ingredients:

1 oz. Martini & Rossi Vibrante

1oz. Martini & Rossi Rosso

1 oz. Martini & Rossi DOC Prosecco

Method: Combine the Vibrante and Rosso in a rocks glass with ice. Stir and top with Prosecco. Garnish with an orange slice and enjoy!

Hibiscus Sour

Ingredients:

2oz IslandJon Vodka

1oz Hibiscus syrup

2oz Fresh Sour

1 Serving Egg White

Method: Combine, pour and Garnish with dry Hibiscus Leaves.

Dracula’s Dramble

Ingredients:

2 ½ oz Dewar’s 12 year old

1 â…“ oz Lemon Juice

â…” oz sugar syrup

½ oz Crème de Mûre

Method: Add all ingredients (without crème de mure) to glass. Fill with crushed ice, stir and swizzle. Top with more crushed ice, then drizzle crème de mure on top.

Krak-O-Lantern

Ingredients:

1 part Kraken® Black Spiced Rum

1/2 part Brown Sugar Syrup

1/4 part Allspice Dram

1 tbsp. Pumpkin Butter or Canned Pumpkin Pie Filling

Top with Hot Water

Method: Combine ingredients in a glass coffee mug. Top with hot water. Stir until pumpkin butter is incorporated. Garnish with grated cinnamon.

Hornitos Cafecito

Ingredients:

I part Hornitos Cristalino

1 part Licor 43

2 parts Espresso or Strong Black Coffee

Method: Pour Hornitos and Licor 43 in a cocktail glass over ice and top with coffee.

Garnish with orange peel or grated cinnamon.