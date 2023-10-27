Bossip Video

A Jaguar II chanteuse is covering Of The ESSENCE and speaking on the possibility of bringing her platinum-penned perfection to life via a visual album.

Victoria Monét recently detailed her journey from songwriter to sizzling showstopper to writer Kerane Marcellus for the mag’s October issue.

Inside the story, the “On My Mama” hitmaker said that she wrote her current single which samples Chalie Boy’s 2009 track “I Look Good” eight weeks after her daughter, Hazel, was born as a sort of pick me up.

“That song popped into my head over those chords,” she told ESSENCE’s recently launched bi-weekly online cover story series. “I couldn’t tell you why, but it happened—and thank God it did, because I felt like it was a message that I needed to hear at the time. I didn’t feel like I looked good. So it was just kind of a message that I needed to hear myself, and I’m glad that other people are receiving it now.”

She also shared that the album which currently houses “On My Mama,” Jaguar II, took four years to come together.

“I felt like I had to have a lot of patience, and then it also gave me a lot of room to be judgmental of my music and go back and change this and add this and tweak this, which I feel like was really important for the final product to be what it is,” said Monét. “Had I put it out when I thought I wanted to put it out, it would have been a different project. So I just need to remember, when I’m making the next one, how this feels—and how I need to remain patient again, to do the next thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the R&Baddie shared that Kanye and Beyoncé have inspired her to do a visual album.

“Monét would also love to put out more visuals for her music—a visual album, to be exact,” wrote Kerane Marcellus about Monét for Of The ESSENCE. “She cites Beyoncé’s –Lemonade and Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy as inspiration.

Could you imagine a visual Victoria Monét album?

We could for sure!

See more of Victoria Monét’s Of The ESSENCE cover story HERE.