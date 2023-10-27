Bossip Video

Cam Newton’s family is growing once again, this time, with the help of his girlfriend Jasmin Brown. “THÏRD TÏMÄ’’Š Å ÇHÅRM,” wrote Cam’s comedienne boo.

The actress, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 27 to announce that she’s pregnant. While this will be Jasmin’s first child, it will be the quarterback’s eighth.

“Third times a charm tour ðŸ˜‰,” she wrote in her caption, alluding to the fact that she will be Netwon’s third baby momma. “Coming to a comedy stage near you. âœ¨Link in bio.”

Brown’s announcement features a photo of her cradling her baby bump as she shows it off for the first time, also holding up three fingers next to text that reads, “BABY MOMMA 3.” The tour poster also features dates in Charlotte, Miami, and Chicago, where Jasmin will be performing at comedy venues in December.

This news comes after the Carolina Panthers star defended his girlfriend after fans dragged her for being a stepmom to seven kids.

While performing at The Improv back in April, Jasmin joked about Newton’s younger kids asking to sleep in bed with them while she’s trying to do some other activities with her man. In the comments, many of Jazzy’s followers took issue with her dating a man with so many kids–especially since she has none herself. Plus, the fact that she’s acting as a stepmother when she and Cam aren’t married rubbed many fans the wrong way.

“I don’t get it 7 kids and you have 0,” one follower commented. “Umm no.” Newton replied with a lengthy comment defending his other half, writing, “Welp that’s why I aint wit you…If someone is worth it; yo ass would do alot of things you once said you wouldn’t do.”

But, now, Jasmin won’t only be acting as a stepmom, getting ready to welcome a child of her own.

Cam Newton shares Cashmere, Camidas, Chosen, and Sovereign-Dior with his ex Kia Proctor as well as Proctor’s daughter, Shakira, whom he claims as his own. He also shares his son Caesar with former Miss Azerbaijan, La Reina Shaw, and Shaw’s son Jaylen from a previous relationship.

