Glamour’s 2022 Women of the Year ceremony took place Tuesday and a bevy of beauties showed up and showed out for the occasion.

The publication hosted its annual affair in New York to celebrate this year’s distinguished honorees who they’ve lauded as some of the world’s most inspiring women.

The honorees were on hand including Aurora James, designer and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge…

Angela Bassett who wowed in white…

Jennifer Hudson who posed alongside Glamour’s editor-in-chief Samantha Berry…

and fellow honorees the HAIM sisters, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts and Shannon Watts.

Also on hand was a stunningly sexy Kelly Rowland.

The cut-out dress-wearing stunner presented her friend Jennifer Hudson with her award and rocked a 60s-style updo.

A beautiful bang-rocking Nicole Ari Parker shone on the carpet and posed for pics with Carla Hall…

and a gold-gilded Patina Miller opened the awards with a performance of “Feeling Good.”

Also on hand was Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, who spoke of her wife’s imprisonment in Russia and asked viewers and guests to write letters to Brittney.

“I’ve spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and to be honest, just total disbelief,” she told guests. “I can’t believe that I’m standing in front of you guys today and living without with my favorite person, my greatest love, my sanctuary.”

Cherelle added that despite her wife’s strength,

“She is 100% not okay, and there is little I can do to ease her pain. But I believe from the bottom of my heart that while I can’t bring her back, words can make a difference.” She then encouraged guests and viewers alike to write a note to Brittney as a show of support for the 32-year-old basketball star, either by visiting weareBG.org or by using the hashtag #WeAreBG.”

Other attendees included Teyana Taylor…

Adrienne Bailon…

Angela Rye…

Carla Hall…

Garcelle Beauvais…

Rachel Lindsay…

and Tarana Burke.

Whose Glamour Women of the Year look was your fave?