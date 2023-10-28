Dwight Howard claps back after sexual assault allegations sparked speculation about his sexuality: “I don’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood.”

A lawsuit recently revealed that the NBA star hooked up with a man named Stephen Harper at his home in Georgia. Harper’s currently suing the father of five children for a relationship that went left months after meeting.

The former Los Angeles Laker, did admit to engaging in sexual activity with the alleged victim. However, he denies Harper’s claims of assaulting him and trying to force him into a threesome with a third party by the name of “Kitty.”

According to Black Enterprise, Harper alleges the assault took place in July 2021 after months of exchanging explicit text messages with Howard. Harper took to Instagram explaining when he went to Howard’s home, the baller surprised him when another man dressed like a woman came out.

Harper went on to claim that Howard forced himself onto him by performing oral sex until he realized Harper wasn’t turned on. He allegedly proceeded to engage in sexual activity with Kitty while at times trying to fondle Harper.

“Mr. Harper was trapped in Defendant’s bedroom and believed that he would suffer imminent bodily harm if he resisted Defendant’s sexual advances,” the lawsuit said. Afterward, “Mr. Harper felt extremely violated and humiliated, and was in complete shock.”

As for the identity of Kitty, Harper described Kitty as “an unattractive man in their 40s.” Harper claimed the unexpected guest “ambushed” him hours into his time at Howard’s home.

“Kitty walked in with a full beard, 2 inch heels, and a 28 pcs church wig,” Harper wrote. “Immediately I was thrown off, uncomfortable, and expressed that I wanted to leave. The situation was traumatic and has affected me in many ways.”

Check out Dwight Howard’s reaction to rumors about his sexuality after the allegations with two men after the flip!