Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian looks almost unrecognizable in her Halloween costume, causing many fans to accuse the reality star of “blackfishing” (again) with the look.

The Good American founder teamed up with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and their friends, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, to dress up as Bratz dolls for Halloween.

The Kardashians star dressed up in a plaid yellow patterned dress with a long-sleeve white shirt underneath. She completed her look with a matching yellow beret and a platinum blonde wig while carrying a handbag in the same yellow plaid featuring the Bratz logo on it.

While the foursome posted photos together and garnered somewhat of a positive reaction, the same can’t exactly be said for Khloé’s solo shoot. Once she uploaded pictures of herself as the Bratz doll onto her Instagram page, comments flooded in accusing the reality star of “blackfishing”–especially because of her dark tan.

“Y’all I thought this was a black woman …..it’s Khloe as a Bratz doll,” one commenter wrote.

Another commented, “No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker lol.” “OMG black fishing bratz doll I don’t remember that oneðŸ˜ƒ,” wrote another.

While multiple Kardashian sisters have been criticized for going overboard with lip filler in the past, the foursome even wore prosthetic lips to achieve the dolls’ signature look, according to US Weekly.

This is another element of Khloé’s costume that had people accusing her of “blackfishing,” though there were some fans in the comments who came to her defense.

“I’m not sure how this is black fishing when not all bratz were black,” wrote on fan. “Ya’ll reachingðŸ™„ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸.” Another commented, “Y’all come for her throat about every got damn thing. How she blinks, breathes, loves, tolerates, nails, how she talks and how she should give a damn because you do. Work on your internal peace. It’s Halloween and y’all are doing THEE upmost. She’s a BRATZ doll. Go have several ðŸª‘ðŸª‘ðŸª‘ðŸª‘!!”

Check out more reactions to Khloé Kardashian’s Halloween costume from X down below: