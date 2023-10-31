Earlier this week, it was announced that SKIMS has become the official underwear partner of the NBA and WNBA.

The multiyear partnership will “leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand” and will soon play out at future marquee events, including the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA In-Season Tournament, according to PEOPLE.

SKIMS will also be featured across a variety of league platforms, which includes the on-the-court signage showcased during broadcasted games and coverage on digital and social channels.

Say whatever you want about Kim Kardashian, but one thing is for sure: she’s a marketing genius. Fans got a taste of her NBA partnership when she launched SKIMS for men just a week prior, posting ads with San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, Brazilian soccer star Neymar, and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Those photoshoots had social media on fire, and of course, a lot of fans started to mention more players they’d like to see trade their jerseys in for something skimpier. Now that SKIMS is the official underwear partner of the NBA, we might get more advertisements just like this, and Kimberly…we have some ideas.

Here’s a list of some NBA players we’d love to see in the next SKIMS MENS ads:

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been one of the hottest players in the NBA for a couple years now–and the fact that he’s always proudly showing love to his son, Deuce, sure doesn’t hurt.

Rui Hachimura

Being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers is one way for NBA players to gain instant popularity, which is exactly what happened for Rui Hachimura. He had a fanbase at his former team, the Washington Wizards, but Lakers fans took that fandom to a whole level, and he became an instant favorite for a lot of ladies.

Jalen Green

After being drafted in 2021, Houston Rockets baller Jalen Green instantly caught the attention of a lot of people for his eclectic style. His signature curly hair, flashy outfits, and painted nails make him hard to ignore–and the fact that he’d look phenomenal in a pair of SKIMS underwear is undeniable.

LeBron James

He might be the oldest player in the NBA, but LeBron James still looks goooood. Plus, the opportunity for a couples shoot with him and his wife, Savannah, is just too good to pass up.

Ben Simmons

Listen, he may not be very good at basketball, but he is hot. Ben Simmons has always seemed more committed to posting his IG pics than getting better on the court, so a SKIMS photoshoot is the perfect opportunity for him. But…the fact that he previously dated Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, might squander that opportunity.

