A Meagan Good, Breanna Hogan, and Dijon Talton executive-produced series is back with another new episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

After an explosive debut about the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience, À La Carte season two on ALLBLK explores who Misha (Shani Marq, Top Five), Reign (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), and Shyra (Jenna Nolen, Animal Kingdom) are as friends to each other without the friend that brought them all together.

Their homegirl Mahogany is noticeably absent and her absence will serve as a catalyst for comedy and drama within this new friend dynamic. “In your mid-20s, relationships of convenience are fickle, and in L.A. especially, they are not easy to sustain,” reads an official press release. “The mistakes they make will bring them closer in some ways and push them further apart in others.”

These three friends will continue their independent and collective journey of discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error. Series leads Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play) and Jenna Nolen (Animal Kingdom) welcome newcomer Shani Marq (Top Five) who will assume the role of ‘Misha,’ while Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Chi), Juan Gil (The Cypher) and Xavier Avila (Breaking) return as series regulars. Not only that but the cast expands this season with social media star India Love (College Hill: Celeb Edition) and musician Alex Jacke. Joining the cast as recurring characters are Romeo Miller (Growing Up Hip Hop), Tami Roman (Truth Be Told/The Ms. Pat Show), Aspen Kennedy (Kingdom Business), Terayle Hill (Step Up: High Water), Leon Fleisher (Remember), and Tammy Rivera (Waka & Tammy) comes to spice up the season in an episode.

À La Carte On ALLBLK Season 2 Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Evette, Shyra, Wilson, Reign, and Misha getting acquainted with the new RV ahead of them hitting the road and Evette lays down the rules when it comes to their ride.

“Just know that this RV is just a rental,” she says. “This is the floor model, it comes with a driver, and with that said, no f***g, no smoking.”

Take an exclusive look below.

À La Carte season 2 is now streaming on ALLBLK.

Will YOU be watching???