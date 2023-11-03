Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about all of the horrible things she’s experienced in her new song, “Cobra“, including an alleged incident where she caught someone cheating.

This week, Meg released her first single since legally cutting ties with her longtime record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The rapper can be seen “shedding her skin” in the music video, using that as an analogy for how she’s been coping with all of her recent trauma.

In addition to the very public Tory Lanez trial and Meg losing her mother, which fans were already aware of, the Houston native also hinted at her ex-boyfriend, Paridson Fontaine, cheating on the track.

Not only did Megan hint at the infidelity, she hinted that it happened in her bed, or at least one she shared with the fellow rapper.

Though she did’t mention him by name, Megan rapped, “Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping/ Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take.”

Up to this point, it has been unclear when and why Megan and Pardi chose to end their relationship, but the pair dated for two years until their demise around December 2022. While she doesn’t reference the breakup, outright, this song marks the first time Meg has addressed their breakup publicly.

Megan’s bars about infidelity come after she was spotted in May in Lake Como, Italy alongside soccer superstar Romelu Lukaku.

She has not confirmed reports that they’re currently dating.

As you can imagine, Megan’s protective fans are pretty pissed at Pardi and they’re ready to go to war for their fave.

The “WAP” rapper also covers a lot of other, serious topics throughout “Cobra,” including her battle with mental health.

Meg even reveals that she “almost died” at her lowest point.

“Breakin’ down and I had the whole world watchin’ / But the worst part is really who watched me,” she says on the new track. “Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop me / Long as everybody gettin’ paid, right?”

She continued,

“Everything’ll be okay, right? / I’m winnin’, so nobody trippin’ / Bet if I ever fall off, everybody go missin’ / At night, I’m sittin’ in a dark room thinkin’/ Probably why I always end up drinkin’ / Yes, I’m very depressed / How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist? / S***, I’d probably bleed out some Pinot.”

Check out the music video for “Cobra” down below: