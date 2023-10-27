Bossip Video

Warm up your knees because Thee Stallion is coming! Megan Thee Stallion teasing her epic comeback as the queen “Cobra” with an internet-breaking nearly nude photo.

The H-Town Hottie is slithering back on the scene with new music and another sizzling teaser. On Friday, Megan announced the release date and name of her next single. Her triumphant return is almost here, dropping “Cobra: A Story By Megan Thee Stallion” on Nov. 3. This marks her first solo release since her sophomore album Traumazine in 2022.

The Grammy winner showed off the results of all her viral workout videos. Surrounded by a lush jungle, she rocked a bronze armored bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination. Megan’s glistening flawless skin, super-snatched waist, and copious cakes left fans drooling.

Lawd, is it hot in here, or is it just Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion Is Shedding The Past Like She She Shed Her Clothes

According to the “Savage” rapper, her music won’t be the only thing that’s new. She dropped another teaser video earlier this week, revealing why she chose to embody the cold-blooded creature.

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again,” she said in the cryptic clip over an ominous guitar beat.

The “Bongos” baddie simply captioned the post “Act One” with a snake emoji. The video also included shots of her with glowing white snake eyes and baring some super long fangs, ready to strike. Douglas Bernardt will direct the highly anticipated visuals.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Megan is truly shedding the past after she officially severed ties with her old label. After several years and multimillion-dollar lawsuits, she settled her legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment. Both parties “reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences” and will finally “amicably part ways.”

Prior to making her freedom official in court, Megan promised fans her next chapter would be “fully independent.” After 1501 allegedly blocked her bag and new music, she’s taking her career into her own hands (or fangs). She’s one of the hottest free agents in the music game and plans to keep it that way for now.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets,” she said on Instagram Live. “The budget is coming from me. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions! The next s**t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, Hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

You heard her, Hotties! If this is just a taste of Act One, the full rollout can’t come soon enough.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest teaser? Are you ready for “Cobra” to drop on Nov. 3?