Jada Kingdom is entering the chat and denying being the woman who snakily slithered into Megan Thee Stallion’s bed with Pardison Fontaine.

As previously reported, Megan spilled the tea in her new song, “Cobra”, and let the world know she most recently went through a bad breakup caused by infidelity.

The Hot Girl rapped, “Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping/ Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take.”

Fans of course assumed the lyrics were about her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, but the backlash didn’t stop there. His current girlfriend, Jada Kingdom, also caught flack for the messy situation.

Fans took to her Instagram comments section and laid into the Jamaican dancehall-R&B singer who also posted a photo of flowers she received from Pardi coincidentally on the same day that “Cobra” dropped.

“It better not have been u in that bed ðŸ˜­,” wrote one fan. “Whyyy do they always cheat with the most UNSUCCESSFUL, UNCOORDINATED, UNGODLY, UNCIVILIZED girls!” added another.

On Twitter, the accusations continued.

The Kingston native eventually broke her silence and took to her Instagram story to address the rumors with some shade towards the Hotties and “their President” Megan Thee Stallion.

“Sooo I guess I knew the lyrics before it dropped? Right and I decided to post my flowers 8 hours before as a “hint hint it’s me guys” HUH???? why??? the internet is a special place. I know it’s gonna drive y’all crazy not to have someone specific to terrorize for y’all president but it wasn’t me.”

She continued,

“Don’t insert me in sh*t that got NOTHING to do with me, How did the math equal ME?! Plus dat sh*t dumb as f*ck!”

As for the main man himself, Pardison Fontaine is still receiving backlash in his comment section on social media with one fan most recently writing, “Getting a “FEMINIST” tattoo then cheating on a woman at her lowest point is WILD.”

Pardi has yet to verbally address the cheating allegations, but he did share a Future meme to subtly respond.

Most recently, both he and his boo Jada Kingdom removed their profile pictures from their social media pages. We’re unsure as to what that means, but it looks like the pair is on one accord.

In brighter news for Megan Thee Stallion, all the attention has helped to make her video #1 on YouTube with 2.6 million views in one day and top ten on iTunes!

What do YOU think about Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” cheating claims?