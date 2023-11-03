PARDI (ALLEGEDLY) DID WHAT???

Social media is buzzing over Megan Thee Stallion‘s deeply vulnerable new song “Cobra” where she details her lowest points including an alleged incident where she caught a certain someone cheating IN HER BED.

Naturally, fans assumed she was referring to ex-boo Pardison Fontaine and DRAGGED him through hottie hellfire and back but she didn’t actually say a name, leaving the door open for messy speculation.

“Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take,” she raps on the single that immediately sent fans into a FRENZY.

The buzzy track was accompanied by cinematically slithery visuals where the rapper can be seen “shedding her skin” as an analogy for her new era after overcoming her recent trauma.

Check out the video below:

Up to this point, fit was unclear when Megan and Pardi ended their relationship but the pair dated for two years until their split around December 2022.

While she doesn’t directly address the relationship, “Cobra” marks the first time Meg has addressed their breakup publicly.

Before things unraveled, Meg & Pardi were one of music’s most swooned over couples that seemed to genuinely adore each other based on their PDA-packed appearances together.

At the height of their high-profile baeship, Meg gushed about her Pardi boy helping her to grow as a person.

“Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner… bc I used to be talking to people CRAZYYY,” she tweeted in April 2021.

She went on to praise the “Backin’ It Up” rapper for letting her be her unapologetic self and credited it to Pardi’s confidence in their bond.

“My boyfriend let’s me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where … I like that,” she added.

Fast-forward to the “Cobra” release which signaled the bitter end of their relationship while fueling a ruthless dragging from Megan’s fiercely loyal fans across the internet.

caught him in HER bed getting his dick sucked while she was going through a very public court case and it was during one of the lowest points of her life…pardi lock ur fucking doors dawg I’m so serious pic.twitter.com/SzbwoMlNaZ — yaya 🫧 (@smackcamTV_) November 3, 2023

Do you think Meg was talking about Pardi? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Pardi allegedly creepin’ on the flip.