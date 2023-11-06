Bossip Video

Yvonne Orji has been honest before about staying a virgin until she’s married, and at 39 years old, that journey is still going strong.

The Insecure alum recently talked about saving herself for marriage during a conversation with Chelsea Handler on her podcast, Dear Chelsea. While the actress is still holding strong in her journey, she admits that it’s been difficult, joking that the man she ends up married to needs some thoughts and prayers sent his way.

“Let me tell you right now…pray for him, whoever he is,” Orji told Handler, according to The Jasmine Brand. “Ya’ll need to pray for him because there’s a lot of pent-up energy up in here.”

Chelsea Handler replied by joking that since Orji will likely be at her sexual peak when she does get married, she will probably “need a couple of men.”

“Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory,” the actress joked back about herself.

This is far from the first time Yvonne Orji has talked about saving herself for marriage, opening up about the decision more in-depth during an interview with PEOPLE back in 2017.

“I’m open, because why not?” then then 33-year-old told the publication. “I’m grounded in who I am.”

She continued, “Before any of [the fame] happened, I sat down with myself and with God and thought, ‘When I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I’m here?’ It was like, OK, I know why I’m here. It’s to make you proud.”

The comedian went on to say that she is always willing to explain her decision to anyone who wants to know more

“People ask about it because they’re curious, or they may not understand,” she explained at the time. “How will they ever get understand if I don’t talk about it? I can inform your curiosity, as opposed to everyone being in the dark and just sort of creating their own narrative about it.”

As for Orji’s current love life, the actress has kept quiet since breaking off her last public relationship with Emmanuel Acho in 2019. But, because she’s someone who clearly values marriage a lot, it seems like Orji will be more than happy to share once she finds the man she’s going to spend the rest of her life with.