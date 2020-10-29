Bossip Video

Of all the people in the world, 50 Cent is one of the latest celebrities that semi-endorsed Trump–which shocked many people, while some still thought and hoped he was joking. The main reason many didn’t take him seriously was due to his approach to the endorsement, claiming it was because of Joe Biden’s proposed tax increase. The increase in question would tax anyone making over $400,000 at a 62% rate, and though it is a valid reason for someone of his stature, Biden can’t snap his fingers and make it happen and surely not for a while, if he is elected.

The one person who called out 50, directly, for the potential damage his actions could cause was his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler. Handler made sure to remind 50 that Black lives matter and she even offered to pay his taxes.

This morning, Handler joined The Breakfast Club to discuss her recent conversation with her ex-boo. Before starting the story, she immediately apologized for reminding 50 he is Black, which she says she has no right to do. She went on to say they had a productive conversation and he admitted that he does in fact support Joe Biden. Chelsea added that the “In da Club” rapper shared that it was okay for her to reveal the big news on the show.

The comedian explained that she really wanted to understand why 50 made the shocking comments that even got a nod from Trump lovin’ Candace Owens and Tomi Lahren too.

“I did want to talk to him as an ex-boyfriend, as somebody I’ve had a relationship with, how could you possibly support this person? This white supremacist who’s in office. Whether you’re black or white, it should be a problem for you. So I asked him and he was like, ‘No, I was just screwing around-.’ He’s like, ‘The taxes are a pain in the a$$..”,

Handler added that she is open to reuniting with 50. If this was all a ploy to get his old thing back, we guess it was successful.

You can hear the full details on their convo below.