Bossip Video

Twin dancer duo Les Twins have been Beyhive fan favorites for years, going on tour after tour with Beyoncé–but one of the brothers is currently under fire for some out of pocket allegations.

Over the weekend, a TikTok user by the name of @Lil_Curvy_ posted a video accusing one of the twins of fathering an outrageous number of children.

The identical twin brothers, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, are both under fire on social media following the claims, even though there’s no real proof to back up the rumor that one of them has 37 children.

“You should know that he already has 37 other children to his credit, whom he has totally abandoned,” the TikToker wrote in their lengthy caption. “I managed to rebuild and move forward because I am a strong person but I haven’t done that at all unfortunately.”

Following this video and the allegations going viral, Laurent took to social media to address the claims, saying that he wants to see all of these babies he supposedly has.

“Give me the baby mamas names…give me everything, where they at?” he asked in a video. “Why are you guys talking about that? I wanna see the babies, I wanna see the babies. I wanna see what they look like…they might look so beautiful.”

In addition to calling out how absurd it would be to actually father that many children, he went on to make a weird point about how he hopes some of his so-called children are Asian so he can have “a little Samurai.”

“But please, I need you guys to understand. First of all, let’s do 10 babies…that’s a lot! 37? I just hope in the 37 babies there’s some Japanese or Chinese, because I really love Asians,” he continued. “So it’s like, if I have a little Samurai that would be amazing. That’s my wish, that’s my dream.”

As pointed out by one X user, both Larry and Laurent have publicly said that they each have one child. Laurent is a parent to his daughter Maelina, while his twin is the father to daughter Lilowe.

Still social media exploded upon these allegations, letting all sorts of memes fly in response to this seemingly completely made-up story.

Check out some of those reactions below: