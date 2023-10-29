Bossip Video

What’s better than one icon? Three! Despite all the talent onstage for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy stole the show and gave her doting dad Jay-Z “goosebumps” every night.

After more than a decade in the spotlight since her birth in 2012, Blue Ivy’s taking her rightful place at center stage. As easy as it may seem to be the ultimate celebrity seed, Blue truly inherited Hov’s hustle and Beyoncé’s boss work ethic. In an exclusive CBS interview with Gayle King, Jay-Z said it makes him “super proud” to see Blue Ivy “reclaiming her power” onstage.

That lifetime in the limelight came at a cost: She was “born into a life she didn’t ask for.”

Trolls hated on everything from her natural hair to her facial features when she was just a baby. The shocking backlash led the Carters to protect Blue’s privacy, and their rarely seen 6-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. Jay said Blue taking on that same cruel world as an 11-year-old is better than any Hollywood ending.

“So since she was born she’s been in, like, scrutiny, and public eye, and everyone having an opinion of, you know, even a little girl, how she keeps her hair. So for her, to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power’ … you can’t write a better script,” he explained.

Ambitious Blue didn’t want to miss a single beat or a single show on the 56-stop Renaissance tour. She wanted to be by Bey’s side performing from the jump, but her parents made sure she earned her spot first. The determined little diva clearly rose to the occasion.

“She wanted to do it the first night, and we was like, okay, if this is something you wanna do, you can’t just go out there. You gotta go work with the dancers and go work. And she worked every day. I watched her work hard,” Jay-Z proudly professed.

Jay also revealed that Blue was nervous performing for a crowd of 80,000 people, although she barely looked it. He fondly reflected on how she grew into her own throughout the tour. She immediately became a highlight of what Jay called Beyonce’s “best tour yet.” By the last performance in Kansas City, Blue looked like a real professional.

On May 26, Blue Ivy took the Renaissance tour stage for the first time in Paris. She performed with her mom for a medley of “My Power” and “Black Parade” from The Gift. It was a fitting choice, considering Blue contributed to the album.

The pint-sized powerhouse is already the second youngest Grammy winner for her feature on Bey’s “Brown Skin Girl” in 2021. She was also front and center when Beyoncé performed “Be Alive” from King Richard for the 2022 Oscars.

In 2017, Blue blessed the beat on “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” for Jay-Z’s 4:44 album. The 5-year-old hilariously had one of the most memorable bars when she rapped that she’s “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.”

Baby girl has bars and all the boom-kack a kid could need! While her famous family could, and seemingly does, give Blue the world, she’s not living in their shadows. That young star is already shining.

Check out part one of Jay-Z’s interview below.

What do you think of Jay-Z’s rare recent interview and Blue Ivy’s Renaissance tour takeover?