Angelina Jolie has been widely lauded for her progressive views and the way she has fully embraced HBCU culture as her daughter Zahara attends Spelman College in Atlanta. One person who doesn’t seem to appreciate Jolie’s liberal sentiments, however, is her dear ol’ dad, actor Jon Voight.

Now, some of you might be confused thinking that Jon Voight is Clint Eastwood and “white people all look alike” lore notwithstanding, we can understand how easy it is to make that mistake. Both Voight and Eastwood are old, white, actors, and curmudgeons who seem like the type to let the n-word fly effortlessly from their lips vault we digress.

According to DailyMail, Voight recently took his daughter to task in public in response to her Instagram commentary on the bloody conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Voight took to his Instagram page to publish a more than 3-minute video excoriating Jolie and asking her to reconsider her position on the way Israel is punishing all the people of Gaza for the Hamas attack at a music festival that lead to 260 deaths. Let Voight tell it, Israel is just protecting themselves from genocide, via DailyMail:

‘These animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians,’ he went on. ‘They see that the Palestinians have not been neglected of finance. They have been given huge infusions of money, that they didn’t share with the people. They made weapons instead, for their rage. ‘The people of Israel care for people. They love and cherish. Something these animals don’t understand. Justice will prevail.’

Peep his video in full.

Voight and Jolie have had long bouts of estrangement over the years and it looks like they’re on their way to another cold war based on the polarizing nature of Voight’s comments.