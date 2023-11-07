Bossip Video

Congratulations to Serena Williams!

Williams just became the first athlete to win the fashion icon honor at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, held November 6 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The event was hosted by Anne Hathaway, who stepped in when previously announced hostess Sarah Jessica Parker was “unable to due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Williams wore a bespoke black sequin dress with statement black sleeves and a train, designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne.

We love the drama of the back view!

“Through fashion, we truly have the opportunity to paint our own tapestry and share our unique perspectives with the world,” Williams said in her acceptance speech, according to USA Today reports.

Close friend Kim Kardashian presented the award, which has previously been bestowed upon Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Zendaya, to Williams, who recalled to the CFDA how “ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself — fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going.”

Williams’ daring fashion made her a target for some critics, but the tennis champ (who collected a record 23 Grand Slam titles throughout her career) also attended fashion school and launched multiple clothing lines, including her Aneres line, and more recently her S by Serena collection, and this fall announced a new collaboration with Nike.

In her speech Williams also spoke about “reimagining the traditional tennis outfits” with “skirts out of denim,” and wearing “purple tutus and bodysuits and knee-high boots and put beads in my hair and braids.”

“I stand here with you all today, not just as an athlete, but as someone who has personally experienced the extraordinary power of fashion,” Williams said.

In addition to Williams, a plethora of our faves were in attendance. We’re excited to share some of our favorite looks.

The legendary Bethann Hardison is always a wonder to behold.

Teyana Taylor attended with designer Christopher John Rogers

It’s always a slay with Teyana… we foresee some CFDA awards in her future too.

Lori Harvey also never fails to stun us. This look is Luar.

Law Roach also caused quite a stir in another Luar look. Do you hate it or love it?

Winnie Harlow showed off her chic short hair in this regal Marc Jacobs look.

Mary J. Blige was not playing with y’all… Them curves was swerving on a Monday night and of course Christian Siriano is the artist responsible!

Speaking of curves, Kim K never fails to make sure the photographer gets her best angles.

This is a Chrome Hearts look by the way.

Kim and Serena were joined at the CFDA head table by La La Anthony who went with a bold brown look from Saint Sintra.

Jordyn Woods went with a soft pink Azeeza dress and Jimmy Choo shoes, you likey?

While most attendees wore either black or white, Saweetie shined in a Cult Gaia woven straw gown.

Now this is FASHION!

Speaking of which — did anybody see Westside Gunn coming like this? We sure didn’t.

The men really outdid themselves. Lil Yachty stepped out looking fly in Thom Browne.

Lakeith Stanfield pulled up in an Amiri look.

Rosario Dawson rocked a white Mara Hoffman dress with red ruffled booties.

Wisdom Kaye also got blessed with Thom Browne’s best for the night.

Willy Chavarria won Menswear Designer honors after dressing Tokischa and Rauw Alejandro for the event.

Ayesha Curry and Aurora James both wore Diotima to the event, it’s worth noting that Diotima designer Rachel Scott won Emerging Designer honors at Monday night’s event.

Ayo Edibiri pulled up in an all black Loewe ensemble.

Quinta Brunson went with a cream fringed Tanya Taylor dress.

Which CFDA Fashion Awards looks were your favorites? Which were you not a fan of? Make sure to leave a comment below!