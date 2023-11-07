Bossip Video

Congratulations to Serena Williams!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 6, 2023

Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty

Williams just became the first athlete to win the fashion icon honor at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, held November 6 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The event was hosted by Anne Hathaway, who stepped in when previously announced hostess Sarah Jessica Parker was “unable to due to unforeseen circumstances.”

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Williams wore a bespoke black sequin dress with statement black sleeves and a train, designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We love the drama of the back view!

“Through fashion, we truly have the opportunity to paint our own tapestry and share our unique perspectives with the world,” Williams said in her acceptance speech, according to USA Today reports.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Winner's Walk

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Close friend Kim Kardashian presented the award, which has previously been bestowed upon Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Zendaya, to Williams, who recalled to the CFDA how “ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself — fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going.”

Williams’ daring fashion made her a target for some critics, but the tennis champ (who collected a record 23 Grand Slam titles throughout her career) also attended fashion school and launched multiple clothing lines, including her Aneres line, and more recently her S by Serena collection, and this fall announced a new collaboration with Nike.

In her speech Williams also spoke about “reimagining the traditional tennis outfits” with “skirts out of denim,” and wearing “purple tutus and bodysuits and knee-high boots and put beads in my hair and braids.”

“I stand here with you all today, not just as an athlete, but as someone who has personally experienced the extraordinary power of fashion,” Williams said.

In addition to Williams, a plethora of our faves were in attendance. We’re excited to share some of our favorite looks.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: WWD / Getty

The legendary Bethann Hardison is always a wonder to behold.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: WWD / Getty

Teyana Taylor attended with designer Christopher John Rogers

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It’s always a slay with Teyana… we foresee some CFDA awards in her future too.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Lori Harvey also never fails to stun us. This look is Luar.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Law Roach also caused quite a stir in another Luar look. Do you hate it or love it?

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Winnie Harlow showed off her chic short hair in this regal Marc Jacobs look.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Mary J. Blige was not playing with y’all… Them curves was swerving on a Monday night and of course Christian Siriano is the artist responsible!

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Speaking of curves, Kim K never fails to make sure the photographer gets her best angles.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

This is a Chrome Hearts look by the way.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kim and Serena were joined at the CFDA head table by La La Anthony who went with a bold brown look from Saint Sintra.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Jordyn Woods went with a soft pink Azeeza dress and Jimmy Choo shoes, you likey?

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

While most attendees wore either black or white, Saweetie shined in a Cult Gaia woven straw gown.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Now this is FASHION!

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Speaking of which — did anybody see Westside Gunn coming like this? We sure didn’t.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The men really outdid themselves. Lil Yachty stepped out looking fly in Thom Browne.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lakeith Stanfield pulled up in an Amiri look.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rosario Dawson rocked a white Mara Hoffman dress with red ruffled booties.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: WWD / Getty

Wisdom Kaye also got blessed with Thom Browne’s best for the night.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Willy Chavarria won Menswear Designer honors after dressing Tokischa and Rauw Alejandro for the event.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Ayesha Curry and Aurora James both wore Diotima to the event, it’s worth noting that Diotima designer Rachel Scott won Emerging Designer honors at Monday night’s event.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Ayo Edibiri pulled up in an all black Loewe ensemble.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Quinta Brunson went with a cream fringed Tanya Taylor dress.

Which CFDA Fashion Awards looks were your favorites? Which were you not a fan of? Make sure to leave a comment below!

Categories: Fashion
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.